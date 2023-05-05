The Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies has again ranked Saskatchewan as the leading jurisdiction in Canada for mining investment.
In this year's survey, Nevada holds the top position globally for mining investment, with Western Australia coming in second.
“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either encourages or discourages mining investment, and Saskatchewan remains not only the top choice in Canada, but third overall globally,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the study.
The report ranks 62 jurisdictions worldwide, considering their geological appeal (minerals and metals) and government policies that either promote or prevent exploration and investment, such as permitting duration times.
Saskatchewan was in the global top three for investment attractiveness for the fifth time in six years, ranking third this year after falling from second place last year.
Two other Canadian provinces made the top 10, with Newfoundland and Labrador in fourth and Quebec in eighth.
Some provinces and territories could rank higher if they capitalized on their “strong mineral potential” but currently do not have good policies to attract mining investment.
Ontario and Manitoba are in the top 10 for mineral potential. However, they rank 18th and 24th when looking only at policy factors. Yukon also faces this issue, ranking 10th for mineral potential but 31st for policy factors.
British Columbia still struggles with policy issues, mainly because investors are worried about land claims and protected areas.
“A sound and predictable regulatory regime coupled with competitive fiscal policies help make a jurisdiction attractive in the eyes of mining investors,” said Aliakbari.
“Policymakers in every province and territory should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”
The Fraser Institute is an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
