Emissions

Emissions

 Photo courtesy U of Waterloo

A study by the University of Waterloo suggests the Trudeau government’s efforts to fight climate change are creating large financial risks, especially for the resource sector.

The paper exposes the “grave uncertainty” facing the Canadian economy and the value for financial lenders and regulators to assess carbon emissions and carbon price scenarios as part of the credit risk assessment procedure. 

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

rianc
rianc

Trudeau's carbon tax, if not overturned will put Canada into a depression, not a recession. A loss of $256 billion to the economy is huge and will have all parts of Canada suffer massive economic and social upheaval. This level of economic loss would be the end of all social programs in Canada. All at the hands of our nitwit PM and his idiot supporters.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Oh friggin please . There is no use in a CO2 tax for the 0.04% that it compromises in the atmospheric gases. The whole SHAM is Just that SHAM! Brought to you by WEF/UN unelected scum that Canada and Western countries need to get out of 100%. The UN is far past its usefulness same with WHO. WEF just nothing but rich minority group pushing for Klaus Schwabs 4th Reich.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

According to real scientific climate watchers, the planet needs Carbon. They say it sits at 400ppm, but it needs 1000ppm to be healthy. Greenhouses ship it in so their plants can grow. What a depopulation plan. Stop the planet from growing any food. Never mind food chain controllers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.