Ford

Ford latest to get government subsidies For EVs.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

It’s deja-vu all over again — this time south of the border.

Americans were shocked and awed after the US Department of Energy doled out US$9.2 billion to the Big Three US automakers to build three EV assembly and battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.