Suncor Energy — Canada’s biggest oil sands producer — got a little bigger after it increased its ownership in the Fort Hills mine near Fort McMurray.
In a statement the Calgary-based producer said it has closed a previously announced transaction to purchase an additional 14.65% working interest in the Fort Hills oil sands mine from Vancouver-based Teck Resources for $688 million, bringing its ownership stake to 68.76%.
It further caps off a legal battle with Paris-based TotalEnergies Canada which had sued Suncor in Court of King’s Bench last December to block the deal. Instead, Total exercised a previously agreed right-of-first-refusal to buy Teck’s remaining 6.65% for an additional $322 million — effectively nullifying its court challenge.
“I’m pleased to increase our ownership in the Fort Hills project,” said Kris Smith, Suncor’s interim president and CEO. “Our previously announced performance improvement plan is proceeding as expected and I am confident that with the execution of this plan we will realize the long-term value of this asset.”
The final purchase price is subject to adjustments based on an effective closing date of Nov. 1, 2022. In its own release, Teck said it does not expect to pay taxes on the sale proceeds and marks its formal exit from the oil sands business. The company said it remains committed to mining of copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal which it said “are required for the transition to a low-carbon world.”
Total’s about-face is a little more puzzling. In September the company said it wanted to divest of its Canadian oil sands holdings because they don’t fit with its low carbon investment strategy — presumably to appease activist shareholders and fund managers in the EU. Total also owns 50% of the Surmont thermal project in partnership with ConocoPhillips which is presently producing about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd). Fort Hills, a truck and shovel mine, is producing about 190,000 bpd.
A proposal to spin the assets into a new TSX-listed company will go before the company’s shareholders at its annual meeting in May.
For Suncor, it marks a steady ascent to the top of Canada’s oil sands heap.
In addition to owning 100% of Canada’s first oil sands mine at Fort McMurray, Suncor owns and operates 58% of the Syncrude joint venture in partnership with Imperial Oil, Sinopec and CNOOC which is producing about 350,000 bpd (200,000 bpd net to its interest.) Suncor also holds extensive in-situ thermal holdings scattered across Northern Alberta.
In 2021 it produced 731,000 bpd — or almost 20% of Canada’s entire oil production. Forbes lists it as the 49th largest publicly traded company in the world by market cap.
Whereas international majors such as Shell have sold off their oil sands interests or milked existing assets for cash, Suncor has emerged as a major consolidator in the sector, acquiring PetroCanada (and Fort Hills) in 2009, Canadian Oil Sands in 2015 and Murphy Oil’s Syncrude stake in 2016.
While pundits have cast oil sands as a dying industry, Suncor’s latest acquisition shows it is prepared to keep investing for the long haul. Based on current mine plans, Fort Hills holds enough oil to keep producing for another 50 years.
Suncor’s (SU:TSE) shares were up two bits in morning trading, to $44.14. Likewise, Teck’s class B shares (TECK.B:TSE) were up 43 cents to $51.73.
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
