Suncor Energy — Canada’s biggest oil sands producer — got a little bigger after it increased its ownership in the Fort Hills mine near Fort McMurray.

In a statement the Calgary-based producer said it has closed a previously announced transaction to purchase an additional 14.65% working interest in the Fort Hills oil sands mine from Vancouver-based Teck Resources for $688 million, bringing its ownership stake to 68.76%.

