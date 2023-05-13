Oil rig northern BC

Oil and gas and mining provide the highest paying indigenous jobs according to the 2021 census.

Talk about chasing the deep ball.

Chinese state oil company Sinopec began drilling in Xinjiang province where it hopes to drill Asia’s — and indeed, one of the world’s — deepest oil wells.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

RigPig
RigPig

This article is right in my wheelhouse. :D

