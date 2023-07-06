Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the federal and Ontario governments to stop giving special treatment to corporations after news broke that Stellantis will receive $15 billion in taxpayer money.
“The feds need to draw the line somewhere because taxpayers can’t afford to bankroll everyone and their dog who wants to make batteries,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“It’s wrong for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to choose big corporations over struggling taxpayers and it's wrong for the opposition leaders to sit on their hands and say nothing.”
The federal and Ontario governments are giving Stellantis, the company that owns Chrysler, Fiat, Maserati, and other car companies, around $15 billion in subsidies.
The Ontario government is paying the $5 billion, with the Trudeau government covering the remaining two-thirds of the costs.
The Stellantis handout will cost taxpayers about $6 million per job.
A few months ago, another massive handout went to a Volkswagen EV battery plant that will cost taxpayers about $5 million per job.
The CTF wants opposition leaders in the House of Commons to say no to the deal.
Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party, told the CTF that if he becomes the prime minister, he would “cut corporate welfare and use the money to lower taxes for small businesses.”
Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party, believes that “corporate greed is out of control.”
“Small business owners and families all across Canada are working hard and paying their taxes only to see billions handed over to multinational corporations with massive profits,” said Jay Goldberg, Ontario director of the CTF.
“The Trudeau and Ford governments are setting a terrible precedent that will encourage other companies to hold taxpayers hostage until they get their own deal from Parliament Hill and Queen’s Park.”
(2) comments
Socialist always bemoan about corporate welfare yet are very guilty of it. Nutley was big into corporate welfare when she was Premier. Trudeau loves corporate welfare in his push for battery plants to be built in Canada. Yet, he is spending billions of taxpayers money for very little gain economically. Yet EVs are massively heavy and a burden on an electrical grid that can only handle EVs.
I don't support EVs, with heavy batteries that will cause more wear and tear on the roads and too much weight in parking buildings. Charging batteries, during winter, a major inconvenience and the battery will drain very quickly. Cost of battery replacement can be $7-15k. The more electronics in a car, the more difficult to fix. Criminals are having a field day, hijacking current cars electronic system. Who needs that head ache ? This EV business is a waste of time. Some rejoice in future job prospects, but most of us will be burdened with this debt. EVs will not save the planet, while these bug wigs are burning jet fuel.
