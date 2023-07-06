Justin Trudeau

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the federal and Ontario governments to stop giving special treatment to corporations after news broke that Stellantis will receive $15 billion in taxpayer money.

“The feds need to draw the line somewhere because taxpayers can’t afford to bankroll everyone and their dog who wants to make batteries,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

rianc
rianc

Socialist always bemoan about corporate welfare yet are very guilty of it. Nutley was big into corporate welfare when she was Premier. Trudeau loves corporate welfare in his push for battery plants to be built in Canada. Yet, he is spending billions of taxpayers money for very little gain economically. Yet EVs are massively heavy and a burden on an electrical grid that can only handle EVs.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I don't support EVs, with heavy batteries that will cause more wear and tear on the roads and too much weight in parking buildings. Charging batteries, during winter, a major inconvenience and the battery will drain very quickly. Cost of battery replacement can be $7-15k. The more electronics in a car, the more difficult to fix. Criminals are having a field day, hijacking current cars electronic system. Who needs that head ache ? This EV business is a waste of time. Some rejoice in future job prospects, but most of us will be burdened with this debt. EVs will not save the planet, while these bug wigs are burning jet fuel.

