If you’ve noticed the cost of hosting your backyard barbecue going up, you’re not alone.
That’s because the Canadian cattle herd is at its lowest since 2005 and could fall lower if drought conditions hold, according to Statistics Canada numbers.
That’s because lack of moisture is limiting the ability of farmers to feed them all. If hay crops fail they can either buy costlier feed supplies or sell off inventory and reduce the size of their herds, offset by lower grain prices.
Reading the latest numbers, that’s exactly what’s happening.
According to StatsCan, Canada’s beef herd fell about 2.2% at the end of 2022 to 11.3 million head compared to almost 15 million in 2005 — a 25% reduction — and has been falling steadily every year since then.
And according to the Alberta government, those are the lowest numbers since 1990, which says similar cycles typically last 8-10 years. Although there have been short-lived periods of rebuilding from 2016 to 2019, the herd again faced more contraction marking a broader long term trend.
“Any expansion will be dependent on this year’s weather, feed costs and conditions in the second half of 2023,” explains Ann Boyda, provincial livestock market analyst with the Alberta government. “Expansion is dependent on increased profits for the cow-calf sector.”
Among the provinces, Alberta held the largest cattle inventories on January 1, 2023, contributing 42.7% to the national total, followed by Saskatchewan (19.3%) and Ontario (14.0%). About 70% of the herd on the prairie provinces is located in the drought prone areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
“If more rainfall returns to Alberta this summer, producers may retain more heifers. But weather is not the only challenge. Issues of agricultural labour shortages and an aging producer demographic persist,” explains Boyda.
With summer grilling season upon us, it all translates in lower supply and higher demand which means that burger or steak is going to be more expensive.
Data from CanFax reports Western Canada bred heifer prices in February and March 2023 at levels of 30% to 40% higher than the same period in 2022. Slaughter volume of heifers for the first three months of 2023 was 15.4% lower than the same period in 2022.
However, slaughter volume of cows remained 11.5% higher over the same period, which implies higher liquidation levels, translating into reduced herds in the future.
“Increased liquidation through 2022 implies tighter supplies for 2023. Cattle and beef prices may remain strong which could encourage rebuilding,” Boyda says. “Despite inflationary pressures, consumers are still demanding this preferred protein. With grilling season around the corner, prices should remain strong into summer.”
According to Ryder Lee, the Canadian Cattle Association’s general manager, supply has gone down but demand keeps going up. Not just in Canada but overseas and especiallly in Asia.
“Globally, people love Alberta beef,” he said. “So it reaches beyond what the local Calgarian wants because there are people out there who are willing to pay more too.”
(10) comments
The dumbest leftest Canadian Liberal government in history are members of the WEF who want you to eat bugs. Cattle depopulation is not an accident.
I try to stay away from beef, a very unhealthy form of meat with lots of fat, cholesterol, and calories.
Let’s go back to eating bison if we want red meet, an animal perfectly adapted to the Prairies.
The globalists say we should eat more meat and then the availability of meat goes down. Nothing is coincidence any more.
Find a local rancher, and local meat packer, buy directly from them, the beef is 100 times better than the store bought stuff. Support our local ranchers and butchers.
FreeAlberta..exactly right..
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup] Absolutely! How many meat packaging facilities here in Alberta are actually Canadian or Albertan owned?
There are many, Loves Meats in Vegerville for example, vermilion packers, there are small packers all over the province, and many do kill, cut, wrap and freeze to custom requests, thickness of steaks, size of roasts, all kinds of custom cuts, size of hamburger packs. We buy our cow from a local producer, he ships it to the packer, the packer calls asks what we want, and freezes it for us, they call when ready, we go pick it up.
Thanks for the info.
Agree! We must support our local farmer's.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.