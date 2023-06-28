BBQ

Beef prices set to rise.

 Canada Beef Producers

If you’ve noticed the cost of hosting your backyard barbecue going up, you’re not alone.

That’s because the Canadian cattle herd is at its lowest since 2005 and could fall lower if drought conditions hold, according to Statistics Canada numbers.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Raz
Raz

The dumbest leftest Canadian Liberal government in history are members of the WEF who want you to eat bugs. Cattle depopulation is not an accident.

Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

I try to stay away from beef, a very unhealthy form of meat with lots of fat, cholesterol, and calories.

Let’s go back to eating bison if we want red meet, an animal perfectly adapted to the Prairies.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

The globalists say we should eat more meat and then the availability of meat goes down. Nothing is coincidence any more.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Find a local rancher, and local meat packer, buy directly from them, the beef is 100 times better than the store bought stuff. Support our local ranchers and butchers.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

FreeAlberta..exactly right..

PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

guest50
guest50

[thumbup] Absolutely! How many meat packaging facilities here in Alberta are actually Canadian or Albertan owned?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

There are many, Loves Meats in Vegerville for example, vermilion packers, there are small packers all over the province, and many do kill, cut, wrap and freeze to custom requests, thickness of steaks, size of roasts, all kinds of custom cuts, size of hamburger packs. We buy our cow from a local producer, he ships it to the packer, the packer calls asks what we want, and freezes it for us, they call when ready, we go pick it up.

guest50
guest50

Thanks for the info.

debramalyk
debramalyk

Agree! We must support our local farmer's.

