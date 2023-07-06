A court in Saskatchewan has decided that using a thumbs-up emoji to respond to someone could mean that you agree to a contract.
The court case was about a contract for flax between South West Terminal Ltd. (SWT) and Achter Land & Cattle Ltd (ALC).
SWT said that when ALC sent a text message with a thumbs-up emoji, they agreed to deliver flax to SWT.
SWT has been buying grain from ALC since 2012, according to the court decision.
The court decision states that on March 26, 2021, an SWT representative sent a text to the owners of ALC with the agreement details for the delivery of flax.
After a few calls between the SWT representative and the ALC owners, SWT sent a contract, as mentioned in the court documents.
The SWT representative took a picture of the contract, which had his signature on it. He sent the image to one of the ALC owners through a text message, along with a text that said "Please confirm flax contract."
The flax was not delivered in November, although ALC's owner responded with a thumbs-up emoji.
“The parties disagree as to whether there was a meeting of minds which is the basis of a contractual obligation,” wrote Justice T.J. Keene in the judgment.
“A contract is only formed where there is an offer by one party that is accepted by the other with the intention of creating a legal relationship and supported by consideration.”
Keene stated that the standard to be used was whether a “reasonable bystander” observing the situation could determine that the “parties” had agreed to the contract.
The SWT representative mentioned that prior to this incident, he had completed around 15 to 20 contracts with ALC, and four involved sending the contract through text message.
According to the court record, in July 2020, the SWT representative sent a similar contract with his signature to the ALC owner via text message. The court record states that the ALC owner texted back, saying “looks good."
The SWT representative believed the owner's response meant they agreed to the contract. The court record stated that ALC delivered on that contract without any problems.
“What we have is an uncontested pattern of entering into what both parties knew and accepted to be valid and binding deferred delivery purchase contracts on a number of occasions,” said Keene.
During the court hearing, it was mentioned that every time the contract was sent via text message, the ALC owner would respond with either “okay" or “yup."
“The parties clearly understood these curt words were meant to be confirmation of the contract and not a mere acknowledgement of the receipt of the contract,” said Keene.
Justice Keene made a ruling in favour of SWT over ALC and acknowledged the “novelty” of this case.
“In my view, a reasonable bystander knowing all of the background would come to the objective understanding that the parties had reached consensus ad idem – a meeting of the minds – just like they had done on numerous other occasions,” wrote Keene.
“I find under these circumstances a thumbs up emoji is “an action in electronic form” that can be used to allow to express acceptance.”
“Nevertheless, this Court cannot (nor should it) attempt to stem the tide of technology and common usage – this appears to be the new reality in Canadian society and courts will have to be ready to meet the new challenges that may arise from the use of emojis and the like,” said Keene.
