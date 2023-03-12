Pipeline

Trans Mountain Pipeline over budget, again.

 Courtesy Trans Mountain Pipeline

It cost less to put a man on the Moon.

The cost of building the long-awaited, long delayed Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast has soared by another $9.5 billion to $30.9 billion — up from $12.6 billion when the Feds took over the embattled project in 2019 and $21.4 billion in early 2022. Initial estimates to build the line were pegged at $6.8 billion when it was first proposed in 2016.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

