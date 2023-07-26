Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Records show that the total costs of the taxpayer-owned Trans Mountain Pipeline do not include millions of extra dollars in subsidies not properly disclosed.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the government excluded additional subsidies to support its claim that “no more public money will be used to complete the Trans Mountain Expansion.”
“The government stands by its commitment that no more public money will be used,” said a department of Natural Resources memo.
The memo said other funds spent for related costs like indigenous engagement were not included since they were not for construction.
In 2020, the government estimated that expanding the pipeline would cost $13.2 billion. However, this estimate was later changed to $21.4 billion. The most recent estimate suggests the cost has increased to $30.9 billion.
“The newly revised cost estimate of $30.9 billion and construction timeline of late 2023 is due to a number of factors including global inflation and supply chain pressures,” said the March 21 memo Supplementary Estimates (C).
“No additional public money will be invested in this project as construction is completed.”
However, the latest figure does not include related expenses like $32 million to address “concerns raised by indigenous groups regarding the Trans Mountain Expansion project,” said the memo.
The money for the pipeline was paid using funds from five different government departments, which were Natural Resources, Fisheries, Transport, Environment, and the Canadian Coast Guard.
“This funding is not for the Trans Mountain Expansion construction,” said the memo.
“This funding is to continue to deliver on the government’s indigenous accommodation commitments and to address potential impacts to indigenous rights.”
So far, the government has yet to share the total amount of money taxpayers have spent on the pipeline.
“We’d like to see where all the money went,” Conservative MP Greg McLean (Calgary Centre, AB) earlier told the Commons Natural Resources committee.
Environmental Defence (ED), an opponent of the Trans Mountain project, in 2022 called the project a “financially dangerous boondoggle” that should be halted. “There will be no profits, only financial losses for Canadians,” Julia Levin, ED climate program manager, said in a statement.
In 2018, then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau nationalized the Kinder Morgan line for $4.5 billion. Morneau promised that this decision would lead to profitability for the pipeline.
“We make a profit,” Morneau testified at 2020 hearings of the Commons Finance committee.
“What is the limit the federal government is willing to put public funds into the project?” asked New Democrat MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC).
“Is it $20 billion? Is it $25 billion? Or is the sky the limit?”
“The Canadian approach will be to ensure that we make a profit,” replied Morneau.
“So that’s where we’re at on that. We believe this is the right thing for us to do, to deal with a political challenge.”
8 years ago the budget for this pipeline was 6 bil from Kinder Morgan. Actual cost now near 31 bil. Liberal voters in Ontario need to be outraged. But, 31% of voters still think JT is the best option. WOW. Ontario, can just leave Canada and take JT will them. Canada does not need Ontario.
The Trudeau Liberals are magicians, they took a 6 billion dollar private sector project and turned into a 30+ billion dollar boondoggle, and where is the CBC and the rest of the MSM? Well they are navel gazing once again, this is a catastrophe of epic proportions. But here is my take on this, the Trudeau Liberals, once this project is complete, will simply hand it to the First Nations, it will be called “the start of reparation's” and from that point on, Alberta oil and gas will be held hostage by various bands, all ready to extort more money from Alberta.
If Trudeau had kept out of the way, the Line 3 would have been delivering oil to the coast literally years ago and would likely have been within 15% of budget. If they were hiding this $32,000,000 of taxpayers dollars, how much more disappeared into offshore bank accounts with the Billions in over budget spending? If you want a project to take longer and go over budget, involve any level of government, it doesn't matter if it's an outhouse or this pipeline.
