Pipeline

Trans Mountain Pipeline over budget, again.

 Courtesy Trans Mountain Pipeline

Records show that the total costs of the taxpayer-owned Trans Mountain Pipeline do not include millions of extra dollars in subsidies not properly disclosed.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the government excluded additional subsidies to support its claim that “no more public money will be used to complete the Trans Mountain Expansion.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

8 years ago the budget for this pipeline was 6 bil from Kinder Morgan. Actual cost now near 31 bil. Liberal voters in Ontario need to be outraged. But, 31% of voters still think JT is the best option. WOW. Ontario, can just leave Canada and take JT will them. Canada does not need Ontario.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Trudeau Liberals are magicians, they took a 6 billion dollar private sector project and turned into a 30+ billion dollar boondoggle, and where is the CBC and the rest of the MSM? Well they are navel gazing once again, this is a catastrophe of epic proportions. But here is my take on this, the Trudeau Liberals, once this project is complete, will simply hand it to the First Nations, it will be called “the start of reparation's” and from that point on, Alberta oil and gas will be held hostage by various bands, all ready to extort more money from Alberta.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

If Trudeau had kept out of the way, the Line 3 would have been delivering oil to the coast literally years ago and would likely have been within 15% of budget. If they were hiding this $32,000,000 of taxpayers dollars, how much more disappeared into offshore bank accounts with the Billions in over budget spending? If you want a project to take longer and go over budget, involve any level of government, it doesn't matter if it's an outhouse or this pipeline.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.