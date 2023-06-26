Trudeau in Edmonton

The department of Industry revealed that less than half of the billions of dollars paid under a corporate subsidy program will be recouped. 

The Strategic Innovation Fund, which started six years ago by former Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, was based on a misleading assumption that it would generate 56,000 jobs.

jokeco68
And we wonder why inflation is rampant? And why the lieberals were re-elected in a Quebec riding last week? Hopefully there's a nuclear Armageddon soon and some new species will take over the planet, humanity is a total failure

Major Tom
Ottawa.....the Island of Doctor Justin......surrounded by a sea of reality......

john.lankers
I can't wait for the day when every single one of these criminals is put in handcuffs and shackles.

james.morris
[thumbup]

jokeco68
Yeah, that's never going to happen so just get used to being screwed constantly

eldon628
Does non repayable equate to kickbacks? Just wondering as I don't trust a liberal as far as I can through him.

