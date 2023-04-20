Volkswagen Electric Car
Image courtesy of VW Canada

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging federal opposition parties to decline the $13 billion subsidy that the Trudeau government is providing to Volkswagen for the construction of an electric vehicle battery factory near St. Thomas, Ontario.

“Taxpayers don’t have $13 billion to give to a multinational corporation,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

By my rough calcs, we'll be contributing >$162,000 per job (worker) every year, for 10 years. That's at least 44% over and above a typical union annual rate.

Is this how Lib/NDP plan on getting foreign investment back into the country? By taxpayers paying the wages of all their employees?....... as well as a large contingency for foreign management bonuses and lots of Lib graft on the side?

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Government scr3wing over Joe Average...again.

Surprised? Not on the least.

fpenner
fpenner

How suitable for a slimy, corrupt government like the liberals to give this money to a slimy, corrupt company like VW. I’m sure we all remember their recent emissions scandal.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Aren't we all lucky to have 9 provinces and 3 territories provides the tax dollars for a small part of Ontario to have jobs. We are so generous. I wonder who actually authorized the expenditures of the BILLIONS that he has given away?

gtkeough
gtkeough

And who's pockets did this 13 Billion actually end up in? Scary part is, our blackfaced POS in Ottawa says he has your back. Oh for true Accountability.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

gtkeough:

O ya. Justin Castreau the >strike>Prime Crime Minister of Canaduh, has your back...

...has your back, with a knife to stick into it!

TUCK FRUDEAU!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Trudeau is like the Energizer Bunny; he just keeps spending and spending and …

