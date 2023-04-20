The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging federal opposition parties to decline the $13 billion subsidy that the Trudeau government is providing to Volkswagen for the construction of an electric vehicle battery factory near St. Thomas, Ontario.
“Taxpayers don’t have $13 billion to give to a multinational corporation,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“That money could be used to build more than a dozen new hospitals or lower taxes for Canadians that are struggling.”
Government officials have confirmed that the contract includes an initial capital investment of $700 million and production subsidies that could reach up to $13 billion over 10 years.
Champagne said the plant's construction costs are approximately $7 billion. The facility will have a surface area equivalent to 350 football fields and create thousands in the St. Thomas area, a city in southern Ontario, two hours away from Detroit.
Trudeau’s Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said “This is about us seizing generational opportunities. This is about raising our level of ambition.”
If potential spinoffs are included, Volkswagen's St. Thomas electric battery plant is anticipated to generate up to 8,000 jobs. As a result, taxpayers will be charged at least $1.6 million per job for the federal government's subsidy.
Canada could build 15 hospitals equivalent to Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, or the yearly subsidy cost could pay the entire personal income tax bill of 67,000 Canadians earning $75,000 with the $13 billion.
“Opposition parties should reject this corporate welfare, which would cost more than $1 million per job,” Terrazzano said.
“Instead of raising taxes then giving buckets of cash to hand-picked multinational corporations, the feds should be cutting taxes and red tape to help all Canadians.”
According to government officials, the funds are being provided through an agreement negotiated by Champagne. Canada will give a capital cost grant for the factory and annual production subsidies.
Champagne matched what Volkswagen could have received under Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act if it built the plant in the United States.
Canada's subsidies will only continue if the Inflation Reduction Act is in effect. If the US changes its eco-friendly manufacturing incentives, Canada's incentives will change to match the US incentives.
The Volkswagen factory will operate under their PowerCo division and is expected to become Canada's largest manufacturing facility, according to Champagne.
According to Champagne and other government officials, the monetary assistance for Volkswagen is critical to safeguard Canada's standing in the North American automobile sector as it transitions from traditional combustion engines.
It is also necessary to guarantee that Canada is not solely recognized as a supplier of essential minerals, but also as a provider of advanced manufacturing and clean technology.
Champagne said that the government is currently in discussions regarding financial support for a facility in Ontario that LG Energy Solution and Stellantis NV have announced plans to construct.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
By my rough calcs, we'll be contributing >$162,000 per job (worker) every year, for 10 years. That's at least 44% over and above a typical union annual rate.
Is this how Lib/NDP plan on getting foreign investment back into the country? By taxpayers paying the wages of all their employees?....... as well as a large contingency for foreign management bonuses and lots of Lib graft on the side?
Government scr3wing over Joe Average...again.
Surprised? Not on the least.
How suitable for a slimy, corrupt government like the liberals to give this money to a slimy, corrupt company like VW. I’m sure we all remember their recent emissions scandal.
Aren't we all lucky to have 9 provinces and 3 territories provides the tax dollars for a small part of Ontario to have jobs. We are so generous. I wonder who actually authorized the expenditures of the BILLIONS that he has given away?
And who's pockets did this 13 Billion actually end up in? Scary part is, our blackfaced POS in Ottawa says he has your back. Oh for true Accountability.
gtkeough:
O ya. Justin Castreau the >strike>Prime Crime Minister of Canaduh, has your back...
...has your back, with a knife to stick into it!
TUCK FRUDEAU!
Trudeau is like the Energizer Bunny; he just keeps spending and spending and …
