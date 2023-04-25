Volkswagen Electric Car
Image courtesy of VW Canada

Cabinet decided to disclose the details of its multi-billion subsidy agreement with Volkswagen Canada to MPs. However, this information will be kept secret as the Commons Industry committee also voted to have all copies of the contract shown to MPs destroyed immediately following a closed-door session.

Volkswagen ID4 charging

“It’s about protecting the integrity of the contract,” said Liberal MP Andy Fillmore (Halifax, NS), parliamentary secretary for industry.

Francois-Philippe Champagne

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

As a tax payer, I don't agree with this subsidy or the Liberal fantasy world of zero emissions. Why does Canada have to try to keep up with the Jones ? In 2009, GM got bailed out by Feds and Ont Govt, only to eventually close shop in Ontario and didn't pay back the full loan. So 13billion for 3k jobs sounds like a risky investment. In general, I'm not on the EV band wagon. Hybrids are more practical for Canadians, than EVs.

Report
Delby
Delby

Why should anyone get excited about this $13B, when Quebec gets this same amount every year? Can't VW get it even once? (sarcasm)

Report
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

and a PS: the Liberal govt had a "contract" with Moderna (if memory serves) to produce the magic juice, for which they paid over 100 million. The plant never opened. Money disappeared. This is how these Liberals "invest" in secret contracts.

Report
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Why subsidize an auto plant when most people will not be able to afford an electric car?

Report
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Champagne is one of the WEF guys--not sure if his picture is still up on the WEF website, but he is one of the 50% of cabinet that Klaus Schwab is "very proud of" when commenting on WEF "penetrating" the Canadian cabinet.

Report
GW Epema
GW Epema

Liberal style accountability, transparency and honesty.

It's weird - when government awards a contract, even in a competition, which this wasn't, though it should have been, the losing bidders demand a meeting with the government to find out why their bids lost out. The complaints are often public. Nothing here from Mercedes, Ford, GM, at al - just crickets. Guess they're all waiting in line for their handout.

Two more years to go folks, with no guarantees.

Report

