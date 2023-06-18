The Cabinet presented a bill on Thursday aimed at “support for workers” who may be laid off due to the government's climate program.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Environment Commissioner estimates that around 170,000 energy workers could face unemployment.
“Read the legislation,” Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan told reporters.
“What we’re talking about here is making sure workers aren’t left behind.”
Bill C-50 the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act would see the appointment of a 15-member national council to advise the cabinet on methods to “support workers” and promote “social dialogue.”
The bill also requires that cabinet regularly table an Action Plan in Parliament to “outline how the federal government will facilitate and promote economic growth, the creation of sustainable jobs and support for workers and communities in the shift to a net-zero economy.”
Cabinet in 2015 promised to introduce “just transition” legislation on retraining miners, oil and gas workers and others who stood to lose their livelihoods as industries complied with federal emission targets.
Bill C-50 makes no mention of the “just transition” phrase.
“I can’t stand the phrase ‘just transition,’” O’Regan told the Senate last February 9.
“‘Just transition’ is a word that workers hate and my constituents don’t like and so I don’t like it either,” said O’Regan.
“We tried anyway within the bureaucracy and amongst ourselves to say the words ‘sustainable jobs.’”
Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske said there is a significant risk to thousands of jobs.
“We know the stakes are incredibly high,” said Bruske.
“Hundreds of thousands of workers’ jobs are depending on this, billions of dollars in investments.”
“The future of our communities hangs in the balance here,” said Bruske.
“If we fail our workers, our industries and our communities will be left behind.”
In the report Just Transition to a Low Carbon Economy, the Environment Commissioner stated that approximately 170,000 workers are at risk of layoffs due to climate change programs.
“Across Canada, more than 50 communities depend on these sectors while there are an estimated 170,000 direct fossil fuel jobs,” said the report.
“The transition may affect workers’ wages, pensions and benefits along with municipal tax bases.”
In the memo Key Messages on Just Transition, the department of Natural Resources warned that approximately 2.7 million Canadians are employed in sectors such as farming and trucking that are likely to experience “significant labour market disruptions.”
“How many jobs will be lost in the oil and gas sector as a result of the Government of Canada’s climate change actions?” asked the memo.
“The answer to this question depends.”
According to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Bill C-50 has the potential to impact individuals working in natural resource-based communities significantly.
“This bill is going to change their lives in the sense it is a bill that puts in place architecture to ensure that building a green economy and ensuring we are supporting workers along the way is front and centre for the government,” said Wilkinson.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
Employment Insurance is stacked against Western Canada. The lib/Dips won't change EI to help the west. This transition is all lies from the east. We need to build a wall !
There is so much wrong with this one does not know where to begin. This government is utterly incapable of promoting economic opportunities. But it is not there job to do so. Get out of the way and free market will do the job. All the current Liberals can do is destroy the economy.
So basically they will offer a person who made 6 figures a Universal Basic Income...if they are left behind. Welfare. Treaty money. That will create social problems. They dont care
And the end result will be us dependent on an
unstable energy supply that us so expensive that people will have to choose heat over food, in a country where without heat you die.
This government told our desperate vets that they had nothing to give. Do they really expect we believe they will support disenfranchised oil patch workers?
Canadians are getting exactly what they voted for. Time to separate, Western Canada, it’s crunch time.
👍
You can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig. These Lieberals are so incredibly dishonest its shameful. They talk of "only 170,000 workers" when in reality there will be 10x that many effected by the lose of the mining and oil and gas industries that rely on these companies to supply support from industrial manufacturing to food supply to accommodations.
Workers don't want your handouts for this scam "transition"...
