Seamus
Courtesy of CBC News

The Cabinet presented a bill on Thursday aimed at “support for workers” who may be laid off due to the government's climate program. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Environment Commissioner estimates that around 170,000 energy workers could face unemployment.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

carole
carole

Employment Insurance is stacked against Western Canada. The lib/Dips won't change EI to help the west. This transition is all lies from the east. We need to build a wall !

PersonOne
PersonOne

There is so much wrong with this one does not know where to begin. This government is utterly incapable of promoting economic opportunities. But it is not there job to do so. Get out of the way and free market will do the job. All the current Liberals can do is destroy the economy.

So basically they will offer a person who made 6 figures a Universal Basic Income...if they are left behind. Welfare. Treaty money. That will create social problems. They dont care

And the end result will be us dependent on an

unstable energy supply that us so expensive that people will have to choose heat over food, in a country where without heat you die.

This government told our desperate vets that they had nothing to give. Do they really expect we believe they will support disenfranchised oil patch workers?

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Canadians are getting exactly what they voted for. Time to separate, Western Canada, it’s crunch time.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍

Joco57
Joco57

You can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig. These Lieberals are so incredibly dishonest its shameful. They talk of "only 170,000 workers" when in reality there will be 10x that many effected by the lose of the mining and oil and gas industries that rely on these companies to supply support from industrial manufacturing to food supply to accommodations.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Workers don't want your handouts for this scam "transition"...

