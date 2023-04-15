Ahmed Hussen
Image courtesy of Mike D'Amour

Trudeau’s Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen added additional loopholes to the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act (PPSP) that restricted foreign real estate investors. Canada needs foreign investment to build houses.

House sales

“The Government of Canada has identified the need to increase housing supply,” the department wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis statement.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

We don't need foreigners to build homes. We need the illegitimate trudeau regime to GTFO of the way with their criminal bureaucracy so Canadians can actually build homes instead of being roadblocked by parasitic red tape.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Foreigners being able to purchase bare land = more money laundering opportunities and inflated prices for that land.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

So Bill Gates and the Communist Party of China can once again buy Canadian farmland?

Report Add Reply
debramalyk
debramalyk

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Trudeau continues to destroy Canada with allowing foreign home purchases by non-Canadians. This will not benefit any Canadians but only those foreigners wealthy enough to buy homes in Canada. It will do zero to help Canadian citizens.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

You speak the truth![thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.