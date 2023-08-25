Meta Google

The future for Canadian news readers 

Federal regulators stated on Thursday that finalizing the rules to have Facebook pay for sharing news stories will take years before coming into effect.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Facebook has already stopped sharing news story links because the Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, passed Parliament.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

By then we will have new government


donwilson8000
donwilson8000

If the liberals don’t back track now on this piece of garbage of a bill, it will be clear that it’s not liberals calling the shots in Ottawa! C18 will result in the destruction of Trudeau’s legacy media.


CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

On one hand you have the Liberal government of Canada saying that bill C18 is good for the news business in Canada, on the other hand you have Meta, Google, and a host of news businesses in Canada saying the opposite. Who are you going to believe? There is not one Liberal politician in Canada with an ounce of business acumen.


Taz
Taz

Hopefully the sheep will finely clue in by then.


jokeco68
jokeco68

The absolute ineptitude of this Liberal government on full display yet again. For years these buffoons were warned about the implications of this garbage legislation but couldn’t say no to their Chinese masters and now a powerful corporation demonstrates why any Canadian government has limited ability on the international stage. Please God, end this clown show



