Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Federal regulators stated on Thursday that finalizing the rules to have Facebook pay for sharing news stories will take years before coming into effect.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Facebook has already stopped sharing news story links because the Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, passed Parliament.
“The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission will launch a public consultation this fall to gather views,” the agency said in a statement.
“All comments received will form part of the public record and inform the CRTC decision.”
The Commission did not talk about Facebook's actions after Parliament approved Bill C-18 on June 22.
The CRTC stated that it will take until the summer of 2024 to share draft regulations and might even take until 2025 before the Act takes effect.
“The law is not in effect right now,” Heritage Minister Pascal St-Onge told reporters Monday.
“It has been voted, but it’s not being applied right now.”
“There is going to be a consultation process around regulations,” said St-Onge.
“Facebook and Google and all the other media and the public are invited to comment on these regulations when they come out. It is going to come out soon.”
“Then we can hear about Facebook’s problem with the legislation or regulations,” said St-Onge.
“But right now, there is no good reason for Facebook to ban Canadian news because the law is not being applied right now.”
Bill C-18 compels Google and Facebook to pay newsrooms a portion of ad revenues generated by linked stories. Revenue sharing is worth $247.6 million a year to television networks and $81.6 million to government-approved publishers, according to an October 22 Budget Office report Cost Estimate for Bill C-18.
In an earlier submission to the Senate Transport and Communications committee, Google said compulsory revenue sharing “violates foundational principles of the open web.”
Facebook said regulations would not improve a flawed bill and announced on June 23 that “news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect.”
Publishers who get readers from Facebook and Google and depend on them for promoting stories have warned that losing the social media giants would be extremely harmful to their businesses.
“We depend on the audience,” Phillip Crawley, publisher of the Globe and Mail, testified May 30 at the Senate Transport and Communications committee.
“Facebook enables us to reach an audience we would not otherwise reach. If Facebook pulls out, millions of dollars go away from the Globe and Mail’s point of view.”
Brian Myles, director of the Québec daily Le Devoir, said his newspaper “will suffer a lot” without readership generated through Facebook and Google.
“Le Devoir has 40% of its traffic coming from Google Search and close to 30% from social media,” said Myles.
Jeff Elgie, CEO of Village Media, a Sault Ste. Marie publisher of 25 local news websites across Ontario, said Facebook and Google combined generated half his company’s readership.
“Google is around 30% to 35% and Facebook is roughly 17%,” testified Elgie.
“If that traffic were to be lost, the business would be over.”
By then we will have new government
If the liberals don’t back track now on this piece of garbage of a bill, it will be clear that it’s not liberals calling the shots in Ottawa! C18 will result in the destruction of Trudeau’s legacy media.
On one hand you have the Liberal government of Canada saying that bill C18 is good for the news business in Canada, on the other hand you have Meta, Google, and a host of news businesses in Canada saying the opposite. Who are you going to believe? There is not one Liberal politician in Canada with an ounce of business acumen.
Hopefully the sheep will finely clue in by then.
The absolute ineptitude of this Liberal government on full display yet again. For years these buffoons were warned about the implications of this garbage legislation but couldn’t say no to their Chinese masters and now a powerful corporation demonstrates why any Canadian government has limited ability on the international stage. Please God, end this clown show
