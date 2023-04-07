Most Twitter users will notice the iconic blue bird logo has been replaced by a dog — a Shiba Inu, to be exact.
It’s a nod to Dogecoin, the joke cryptocurrency that Twitter CEO Elon Musk is being sued over, reports CNN.
“Musk addressed the change Monday afternoon, tweeting, “as promised” above an image of a year-old conversation in which another user suggested that Musk “just buy Twitter” and “change the bird logo to a doge,” reports CNN.
The new logo showed up on Twitter just two days after Musk asked a judge to toss out a $258 billion lawsuit, accusing him of operating a pyramid scheme to increase the value of the Dogecoin.
“Lawyers for Musk and Tesla called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a “fanciful work of fiction” over Musk’s “innocuous and often silly tweets,” reports CNN, adding it isn’t clear if the logo change is permanent and Musk is known to use Twitter to troll fans and critics. A pair of software engineers invented Dogecoin in December 2013 as a joke.
“The name is a nod to the ‘doge’ meme that became popular a decade ago,” reports CNN. “Its Shiba Inu mascot mimics that meme: a dog surrounded by a bunch of Comic Sans text in broken English.”
The price of Dogecoin has been volatile since its inception, but when it showed up on Twitter, its value increased more than 20% to around nine cents, up from eight cents on Monday morning.
The Guardian noted Musk tweeted a meme announcing the new logo.
“The official Dogecoin account tweeted ‘Very currency. Wow. Much Coin. How Money. So Crypto.” in response, says The Guardian, adding “some users speculated it was meant to be an April fool’s day gag that the company was unable to bring in on time on April 1.”
In the lawsuit against Musk, the plaintiffs avow that since 2019, Musk was aware the cryptocurrency was valueless, but he promoted it for profit.
Last year Musk announced Tesla merchandise could be purchased using Dogecoin, which caused its value to increase.
“Musk used his pedestal as world’s richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement,” the complaint reportedly stated, according to The Guardian.
After an internal memo leaked, the new logo also shows up, saying the social media giant is now worth less than US$20 billion, more than half what Musk paid for it last fall.
Musk also recently promised to delete the blue ticks that identified verified users as of April 1, but only the tick for the New York Times has been removed from its main Twitter account.
