McCain Foods has announced plans to invest $600 million into its Coaldale facility.

It’s rite of spring on prairie farms: neighbours coming over to help pull calves and kids pitching in with the chores.

But now the UCP caucus is warning a Rachel Notley government would revive its deeply unpopular Bill 6 farm legislation that classified rural family members and friends as farm workers.

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

