Ontario plate

Ontario plate

Conventional wisdom would suggest that Alberta’s oil and gas industry will suffer the most when federal carbon taxes hit $170 after 2030.

But a new study by the Canadian Energy Centre suggests it will actually be Ontario’s manufacturing heavy economy that will take the biggest hit, with ripple effects for the rest of Canada.

Canadian GDP

Share of GDP by region.
Carbon tax hit to Ontario

Steel bears an outsized brunt of the carbon tax impact in Ontario.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(5) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

All of these problems and costs would go away if Trudeau wasn't PM.

Report Add Reply
Majder
Majder

Here is a thought for environmental policy. You march lock step with your largest trading partner. If they don't have a carbon tax, we don't have a carbon tax. If they don't shut down their oil and gas industry, we don't shut down our industry. This is not that hard, even the dweebs in ottawa should be able to figure this out, if they were working for canada.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Excellent news, I am quite sure Ontario will gladly accept paying more Carbon Tax than Alberta, in fact, they can pay my portion also.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

these guys in charge seem to be trying to destroy Canada as we know it....WHY

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

None of these Facts were ever considered by the out of control Enviro-Zellots in the Lieberal Govt.

This will essentially lead to the migration of what little industry is left in Ontario . . . all they will have left is Battery Plants for EVs that no one wants . . .

If the right candidate wins the US Election next year . . . providing of course they can overcome the massive fraud . . . and Canada still has their Corrupt Coalition running things it could even be worse for Canada as Business flees to more friendly confines.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.