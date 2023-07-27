Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Nearly 60 years after Ralph Nader wrote Unsafe at Any Speed, product safety authorities in the US are cracking down on devices propelled with defective lithium ion batteries such as motorized bicycles and scooters that have been blamed for a string of fires and deaths south of the border.
According to the New York Fire Department, 13 people have been killed and 71 injured in more than 100 fires this year alone.
Since 2021, 23 people have died in New York alone, including four in a fire in June that started in a bike shop and destroyed a residential apartment complex.
Ion batteries are now the top cause of fatal fires in New York.
Beginning in September, New York will become the first city in the US to ban the sale of e-bikes and lithium batteries that don’t meet its safety standards. The FDNY has already been cracking down on bike shops that don’t store and charge them properly.
In recent weeks they’ve conducted 180 inspections in and around Manhattan, laying dozens of citations for illegal charging stations and selling refurbished batteries.
NYC fire commissioner, Laura Kavanagh, told a US Consumer Product Safety Commission hearing that the difference between lithium batteries is that they don’t just overheat, they explode. A UK study suggested a single E-bike battery has the TNT equivalent of six hand grenades.
"In all of these fires, these lithium-ion fires, it is not a slow burn; there's not a small amount of fire, it literally explodes," Kavanagh said. "It's a tremendous volume of fire as soon as it happens and it's very difficult to extinguish and so it's particularly dangerous."
In fact, fires stemming from e-bikes are becoming a global phenomenon including in Canada.
A house fire in northwest Calgary in April was blamed on a lithium battery explosion that began in the garage and resulted in the death of a pet cat.
According to Calgary fire officials, fires from lithium-ion batteries have increased more than 150% since 2021. Overcharging and improper storage are the two most commonly cited causes of battery fires.
There are presently no safety standards to regulate E-bikes, but rules for devices such as phones were introduced around the world following a series of incidents where they would overheat.
Now calls to regulated the bikes themselves are also being heard in countries such as England, where campaigners are lobbying to have them regulated as are fireworks.
“We need to get on top of this issue now to prevent more lives being lost,” said Lesley Rudd with UK consumer group Electrical Safety First. “There are too many reckless operators in this space, such as third-party sellers and online marketplaces, who are risking the lives of the public and giving responsible manufacturers of these products a bad name.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
The more this happens, the more people will wake up to this "environmental" electric madness.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.