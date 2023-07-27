Barclay’s bikes
Nearly 60 years after Ralph Nader wrote Unsafe at Any Speed, product safety authorities in the US are cracking down on devices propelled with defective lithium ion batteries such as motorized bicycles and scooters that have been blamed for a string of fires and deaths south of the border.

According to the New York Fire Department, 13 people have been killed and 71 injured in more than 100 fires this year alone.

E-bike fire in Ottawa

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

The more this happens, the more people will wake up to this "environmental" electric madness.

