The Alberta government is launching a new Kindergarten to Grade 6 French and science curriculum in classrooms this fall.
“Curriculum renewal is essential to help prepare our students for a rapidly changing labour market, which is placing an ever-increasing premium on adaptability and transferable skills,” said Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a Friday press release.
“To ensure successful implementation, we are making significant investments to provide teachers with the resources they need to support students in transitioning to the new curriculum.”
The release said the Alberta government is continuing to take a balanced, measured approach to K-6 curriculum renewal, based on advice from the Curriculum Implementation Advisory Group.
It said all K-3 students will learn from the French First Language and Literature, French Immersion Language Arts and Literature, and Strengthening Science curriculums this fall. School authorities will have the option to implement new curriculums in these subjects for Grades 4-6 if they choose.
In response to feedback on the initial draft, the release said changes across the three subjects have been made to address areas of concern with content load, age appropriateness, and wording clarity. It added the French First Language and Literature curriculum will add spelling rules and specify which types of texts are studied in each grade.
Enhancing French Immersion Language Arts and Literature content will align with the principles of learning another language and developing students’ creative writing skills. Strengthening Science content will promote agricultural practices in Alberta and align with previously implemented subjects.
Forty-seven school boards across Alberta piloted the draft curriculum in the 2022-2023 school year, including 941 teachers and 22,000 students. The updated curriculums align with top-performing jurisdictions in Canada and worldwide and with other curriculums implemented before across the province.
Calgary Catholic School Board Chair Cathie Williams said it had 60 teachers participate in the French immersion pilot.
“Teachers are impressed with how condensed and clearly laid out the curriculum is as well as the consideration that has been given to age-appropriate sequencing of learning outcomes,” said Williams.
“Teachers are looking forward to implementing this curriculum next school year and to receiving a list of curated Alberta Education resources to support with implementation.”
The release went on to say the Alberta government is committed to ensuring curriculum implementation is as successful and practical as possible for elementary teachers this September. It added it will be spending $47 million in teacher professional learning and learning and teaching resources to ensure teachers and students are equipped for the updated curriculum.
Alberta Education is working with the province’s four largest school boards to develop science resources. This collaboration will ensure resources are accessible to school authorities to support student learning and to successfully implement the science curriculum.
Alberta School Boards Association President Marilyn Dennis said professional development and timely access to resources are “essential to ensure educators and the system are fully prepared to implement new curriculum.”
“The Alberta School Boards Association looks forward to continuing to engage with our member boards and to collaborate with the government and education partners on required supports to ensure the success of all students,” said Dennis.
Alberta moved ahead with changes to its K-6 curriculum in April which were rolled out in classrooms last fall.
All K-3 students will learn the new math and English language arts and literature curriculums, while K-6 will be taught from the updated physical education and wellness curriculum.
“These three subjects in Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum are critical starting points that will set students on the best path for success,” said LaGrange.
The language used most in the Americas is Spanish. Then English. Then Portuguese. From that point of view, and considering the trading partners with whom there is the most reciprocal and friendliest trade, one would think that based on the presented arguments re. the reason for the increase in education spending that the province might have put consideration of Spanish or Portuguese first and the other language second. If their argument is to be taken as a valid one. But it seems no, more money for French or French-related. Like there isn't enough spent on the East, especially Quebec, already. More and more I am liking the UCP less and less.
