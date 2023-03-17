Classroom

As another school year kicks off, it can be an exciting time for many children. 

 Courtesy Matthew Howard/CBC

The Alberta government is launching a new Kindergarten to Grade 6 French and science curriculum in classrooms this fall. 

“Curriculum renewal is essential to help prepare our students for a rapidly changing labour market, which is placing an ever-increasing premium on adaptability and transferable skills,” said Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Delby
Delby

The language used most in the Americas is Spanish. Then English. Then Portuguese. From that point of view, and considering the trading partners with whom there is the most reciprocal and friendliest trade, one would think that based on the presented arguments re. the reason for the increase in education spending that the province might have put consideration of Spanish or Portuguese first and the other language second. If their argument is to be taken as a valid one. But it seems no, more money for French or French-related. Like there isn't enough spent on the East, especially Quebec, already. More and more I am liking the UCP less and less.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.