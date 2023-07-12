Bank of Canada
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

To no one's surprise — except maybe Prime Minister Trudeau — the Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate a quarter of a point Wednesday in a bid to hold the line on inflation.

At 5%, the prime rate is the highest in more than two decades, as the bank continues a policy of “quantitative tightening.”

Interest rate hikes July 2023

Interest rates are the highest in 22 years.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(8) comments

JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

The Bank of Canada is doing this to cover for Justin's disastrous financial ignorance. He fiddles while the homes, we pay for with sweat and blood, burn.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I am so shocked we last had such high interest rates under a Liberal Party of Canada in 2001. I can't wait until we gave Pierre Elliott Trudeau interest rates. Maybe at that point in time we can start barbecuing the fat politicians who are bringing us to this financial ruin.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

These rate increases are in direct relation to the Idiot we have for a Prime Minister. I believe he is trying to bankrupt the country and he's on track to do it. Eastern Canada had best wake up to this nonsense. God help us.

00676
00676

So if we don’t go anywhere and don’t eat inflation will be at 3%. What an absolute crock.

As long as we have a leader that says budgets balance themselves we can expect massive declines in our standard of living.

rianc
rianc

Inflation is a problem in Canada due to the Prime Moron and his carbon taxes and the government giving people more and more money to offset is spending and taxing largesse. End the carbon taxes, reduce other taxes and balance the budget and inflation will end. But our Prime Moron who doesn't think about monetary policy finds this too complicated.

kmb
kmb

It is simply amazing that the Bank of Canada believes they can rein in inflation by increasing interest rates to curb spending while the Government of Canada continues with deficit spending which drives credit expansion and inflation. The government is placing all of the fight against inflation on middle and lower income people, seniors and private businesses. What would really help inflation is for the Government and the Bank to work together. The Government needs to cut spending and run surpluses to get inflation under control.

martina1
martina1

Absolutely, inflation is ultimately driven by increased money supply, period. Check out Milton Freedman.

rmannia
rmannia

Never going to happen with this government. LPC voters are going to need to feel a lot of financial pain before this will stop.

