Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the United Conservative Party's initiative to create jobs and improve the economy. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled the United Conservative Party’s plan to add jobs and continue growing the economy — including cash payments to workers to move here and tax credits for graduates up to $10,000. 

“To keep our economy growing, we need skilled workers for our new and existing industries,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Big mistake. In my view paying potential liberal voters $1200 to come to Alberta to work (and then vote) is not in the best interests of the province. I think this will just give ammunition to the NDP and they will use this against the UCP.

