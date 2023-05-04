Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled the United Conservative Party’s plan to add jobs and continue growing the economy — including cash payments to workers to move here and tax credits for graduates up to $10,000.
“To keep our economy growing, we need skilled workers for our new and existing industries,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference.
“And not only do we want to attract them, we want to keep them here.”
Smith acknowledged the Alberta Is Calling campaign has been successful, and she wants to keep it going.
As part of the Alberta Job Growth and Diversification Strategy, a UCP government will launch the Alberta Is Calling signing bonus. For select sectors where there are labour shortages — including in healthcare, childcare, and trades — eligible newcomers will receive a $1,200 payment after their first full year of living in Alberta.
Smith said her government will be encouraging young people in these sectors to stay after graduation by introducing a graduation retention tax credit. To encourage graduates to stay, this tax credit will credit back a significant portion of education costs through a non-refundable tax credit between $3,000 and $10,000 depending on the program in question.
A UCP government will provide an additional $100 million to the Alberta Enterprise Corporation to attract more venture capital investments. It will extend its authority to allow $25 million for indigenous equity venture capital funds to spur investment.
The premier went on to say it will continue empowering indigenous entrepreneurs by doubling the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation’s (AIOC) loan capacity from $1 billion to $2 billion. She added it will expand AIOC’s eligibility to manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and tourism.
If re-elected, the UCP will expand the Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit and look to expand it to forestry and other manufacturing industries to maintain its competitive advantage.
It will move concierge and wayfinding services for businesses to the Regional Economic Development Alliances.
It will continue to promote Alberta’s film and television tax credit to keep attracting major projects such as The Last of Us to the province.
She continued by saying the UCP is committed “to growing the economy, attracting more skilled workers, and making Alberta more affordable so young people can see themselves staying and growing their families right here.” While Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has vowed to raise businesses taxes, she said this approach will send investment and jobs fleeing the province.
Smith concluded by saying the choice is clear. If people want a government focused on building a strong, stable Alberta, she said they should vote for the UCP.
“We can’t afford to put Albertans’ growth and opportunity at risk,” she said.
UCP candidate Whitney Issik (Calgary-Glenmore) started off the press conference by saying her party’s policies have brought back the Alberta advantage.
“Thanks to those efforts and the hard work of all Albertans, Alberta’s economy has momentum again,” said Issik.
“Albertans are finding work, Canadians moving to Alberta from other provinces are coming here in droves, and companies from around the world are investing in Alberta.”
If re-elected, she said it would “keep our foot on the gas and continue telling Alberta’s story to the world.” This will be done under Smith’s strong leadership.
The Alberta government rolled out a second Alberta is Calling campaign in March to attract more skilled workers from across Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
READ MORE: Jean says Alberta is calling, again
“As Alberta continues to create jobs, attract investment and diversify its economy, we are once again putting out a call for skilled workers to join our great province and appreciate the quality of life that Alberta has to offer,” Alberta Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean.
“It is the renewed Alberta advantage, and I encourage more people to experience it for themselves.”
(1) comment
Big mistake. In my view paying potential liberal voters $1200 to come to Alberta to work (and then vote) is not in the best interests of the province. I think this will just give ammunition to the NDP and they will use this against the UCP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.