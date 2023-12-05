US climate envoy Kerry raises a stink at COP28 climate summit

At a time when the world is gathering to cut emissions, the head of the American delegation might want to cut back on his own.That’s because US climate envoy John Kerry reportedly let out a release of toxic ass-gas during a panel discussion on shutting down coal fired power plants at the COP28 summit in Dubai that was loud enough to be picked up on a live feed of the event..How bad was it? In the absence of smell-o-vision, a pair of colleagues, including CNN’s Abu Dhabi managing editor and the executive director of the International Energy Agency, hold their noses.“There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,” Kerry begins. “I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis…”.And the reality is that the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the sameUS Climate Envoy John Kerry.Before he can finish his statement, the crowd breaks into applause. “And the reality is that the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the same,” he adds.The irony is that during a panel on methane emissions, sitting alongside Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Kerry urged the world to get their “you-know-whats” in gear to combat emissions.Users took to social media to raise a stink.One post on Twitter (“X”) called Tacos&Triggers called it “gaslighting at its finest” while Yugocana called it “inside trading.”