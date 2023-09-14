TransCanada EV

New VW EV against two Bugs.

 Elric Popp

Even as it panders to the Liberal government for EV subsidies in this country, Volkswagen is slashing jobs amid cratering demand for its offerings in the European Union.

On Thursday, it announced it is letting go 269 temporary workers at its Zwickau plant as their 12-month contracts expire. The fate of more than 2,000 additional staff at the factory remains uncertain.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I guess we can wave bye bye to our money now...no demand will do that..smh

