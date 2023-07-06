Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm on his government’s commitment to stop advertising on Meta social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
Trudeau told the media of his government’s adversarial relationship with Meta over Bill C-18 the Online News Act and they would not back down from the internet giant.
The media wanted to know the difference between negotiations with Google and Meta, as both have committed to blocking Canadian news on their platforms.
"We're not backing down on this. This goes to the core of a free and informed society that is able to take responsible decisions in a democracy," says PM Trudeau when asked about possible next steps on C-18 following govt's suspension of its ads on Facebook & Instagram.#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/4fGCeCwEbP
“Your Heritage minister says he believes there is a way forward with Google. But with Meta, as you've said, your government has now suspended all advertising. How far will your government go in taking on a company like Meta? What could be next?” asked a reporter.
“This is not just a dispute over advertising. It's also a dispute over democracy,” replied Trudeau.
“It's a question of recognizing the role that Internet giants like Facebook, Meta, Google and others have in our lives and therefore a responsibility that they also wield.”
Trudeau stated that the federal government has continued to talk with Google, whereas Meta walked away from the negotiating table.
“As we said, we're continuing constructive conversations with Google,” said Trudeau.
“Unfortunately, Facebook has refused to recognize any sort of responsibility it might have in contributing to a democracy, that democracies in general that have contributed to its success as a company as a corporation. So we're not backing down on this.”
Trudeau wants “quality journalism” and local news for Canadians.
“This goes to the core of a free and informed society that is able to take responsible decisions in a democracy,” said Trudeau.
“Citizens need to have access to quality local news for quality content to quality journalism that is properly paid and the fact that Facebook doesn't want to recognize the hard work of professional journalists across the country is something that undermines the very fabric of our democracy at a time where we're seeing democracy blacks backslide around the world.”
Canada is one of many countries attempting to get the internet giants to compensate news organizations and Trudeau said they stand together against them.
“So Canada and allies around the world are going to stand strong and demonstrate that we will not flinch in our dispense of fundamental foundational principles to democracy like a free, quality, informed Press,” said Trudeau.
Trudope sounds very convincing and patriotic saying that the Government of Canada is not backing down by pulling their ads to save democracy from the big bad tech bullies. The only problem is that the Liberal Party of Canada is not pulling their ads from the tech giants and Trudope will not answer the media when asked about this little inconsistency. Another day in the hypocritical life of Blackface.
It’s amusing how this buffoon carbon copy of North Korea’s dictator can explain his confrontation as a noble stand for democracy while he and his CCP masters busily erode away at our few remaining democratic fundamentals. His hypocrisy is only invisible to the most brainwashed of his zombies
Trudeau does not know the meaning of democracy, Talk is cheap
The Liberal regime of Justin Castro always uses the word Democracy, today he says the dispute is also about “saving democracy” if the idiot PM wanted to save democracy, he would resign today, he and his cabal are the greatest threat to our democracy that has ever arisen in our history, at no time have average citizens of this country ever been under such greater threat than we are today, by their very own government.
I bet those multi billion dollar companies are scared now that Justin Castro is throwing a temper tantrum and pull a couple bucks of ads off their sites.
Awe, I'm disappointed that we won't be inundated any longer with government ads on Facebook.. How will Canadians be misinformed??
Only way we get freedom back is gettibg rid of libs and ndp. Just a nice slow creep to basic dictatorship.
