Justin Trudeau

 

 Courtesy Noe Chartier/Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm on his government’s commitment to stop advertising on Meta social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Google sign

A Google sign from its campus in Mountain View, CA

Trudeau told the media of his government’s adversarial relationship with Meta over Bill C-18 the Online News Act and they would not back down from the internet giant.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

nakai95
nakai95

Trudope sounds very convincing and patriotic saying that the Government of Canada is not backing down by pulling their ads to save democracy from the big bad tech bullies. The only problem is that the Liberal Party of Canada is not pulling their ads from the tech giants and Trudope will not answer the media when asked about this little inconsistency. Another day in the hypocritical life of Blackface.

jokeco68
jokeco68

It’s amusing how this buffoon carbon copy of North Korea’s dictator can explain his confrontation as a noble stand for democracy while he and his CCP masters busily erode away at our few remaining democratic fundamentals. His hypocrisy is only invisible to the most brainwashed of his zombies

busspc2
busspc2

Trudeau does not know the meaning of democracy, Talk is cheap

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Liberal regime of Justin Castro always uses the word Democracy, today he says the dispute is also about “saving democracy” if the idiot PM wanted to save democracy, he would resign today, he and his cabal are the greatest threat to our democracy that has ever arisen in our history, at no time have average citizens of this country ever been under such greater threat than we are today, by their very own government.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I bet those multi billion dollar companies are scared now that Justin Castro is throwing a temper tantrum and pull a couple bucks of ads off their sites.

Les Nessman
Les Nessman

Awe, I'm disappointed that we won't be inundated any longer with government ads on Facebook.. How will Canadians be misinformed??

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Only way we get freedom back is gettibg rid of libs and ndp. Just a nice slow creep to basic dictatorship.

