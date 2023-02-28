Notley

Rachel Notley

 Nathan Gross Courtesy CBC

The United Conservative caucus has published an attack ad saying Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley scared away jobs and increasing unemployment. 

“Businesses closed, and people were leaving Alberta at rates never seen in our history,” said a voiceover in a Monday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

dgc
dgc

Leather-face Notley with her yellow teeth!...how utterly disgusting!!!!

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

I bet Notley runs for the leadership of the federal NDP after she (hopefully) gets embarrassed in our spring provincial election.

I don't think Notley has any common ground with Jag-meat. Notley is actually much more intelligent and shrewd than Jag-meat.

Jag-meat needed liberal financial donations to even post a yard sign for an election. Jag-meat was floating his party with his personal VISA for a while. lol

Both he and Chocolate Face need each other or they would be unemployed.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

glad to see Danielle firing back....I have seen numerous vicious and vacuous NDP ads against her and the UCP and they are ramping up in number. and Boris is right--Singh will call the shots on any Albeta policy Notley might come up with.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Every attack ad should link old rhino hide to Singh

Her and Singh are the same person

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

True!

I always refer to them as the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.

