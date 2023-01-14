Alberta Culture Minister Jason Luan spoke about a dog who was brought from Nunavut to Alberta to seek a better life.
“Meet Nuna (means land, earth, inland in Inuktitut), a Husky mix that is about to turn 3,” said Luan in a tweet.
Alberta Culture Minister Jason Luan spoke about a dog who was brought from Nunavut to Alberta to seek a better life.
“Meet Nuna (means land, earth, inland in Inuktitut), a Husky mix that is about to turn 3,” said Luan in a tweet.
“Born in NU, inside the Arctic circle, she was abandoned and left for death or for polar bear food.”
Premier @ABdaniellesmith, this is my staff’s story. Meet Nuna (means land, earth, inland in Inuktitut), a Husky mix that is about to turn 3. Born in NU, inside the Arctic circle, she was abandoned and left for death or for polar bear food. https://t.co/EBS0LnpelP pic.twitter.com/BhBZaNroRD— Jason Luan (@jasonluan88) January 12, 2023
Luan said Nuna met her human father while he was working in Nunavut. He said Nuna was adopted by her father soon after.
After some time, he said Nuna and her father made their journey home to Alberta. He added she loves "to hunt (mainly vermin), walks, cuddles, fish, #Albertabeef, and Edmonton winters — it often reminds her of her birth place."
Luan said she loves Alberta summers, especially because of camping.
“Nuna is proud to call #Alberta her furrever home with her 2 fur brothers,” he said.
Luan made these comments after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province’s economy is doing well and set to lead Canada in 2023.
“As a result tens of thousands of Canadians have moved here for freedom & opportunity,” said Smith.
She asked people who moved to Alberta or are planning to what the main reason they came was.
Alberta’s economy is booming & set to lead Canada in 2023! As a result tens of thousands of Canadians have moved here for freedom & opportunity. If you recently moved to Alberta or are planning to, what was the main reason?Share your story with me below👇#cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/m0VnADbkdO— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 7, 2023
The Alberta government revved up its Alberta Is Calling campaign in September to attract more talented professionals from Toronto and Vancouver to the province.
The Alberta Is Calling campaign aims to entice workers to move to the province by highlighting the lifestyle, career, and affordability benefits it has to offer. Some of these benefits include higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.
The campaign first launched in August in the Greater Toronto Area and the Lower Mainland with billboards, social media posts, and radio ads.
Smith called Nuna’s experience a “great story.”
She thanked Luan for sharing it.
"Welcome to Alberta Nuna!" she said.
Great story! Thank you for sharing @jasonluan88 🐶 🥰 Welcome to Alberta Nuna! https://t.co/c19cilKPPy— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 13, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.