WestJet is filling the void left by Air Canada, that cancelled all its flights between Regina and Calgary.
Air Canada reduced its operations in Canada and stopped flying from Saskatoon and Regina airports.
Currently, WestJet has three daily departures to Calgary from Regina and Air Canada had two daily departures.
WestJet is scaling up to five daily flights between Regina and Calgary, picking up the flights dropped by Air Canada.
Regina Airport Authority (RAA) President and CEO James Bogusz said it is a positive move for the Regina Airport because WestJet is actually increasing capacity because it flies larger airplanes.
“We have been working with WestJet in an effort to replace lost capacity,” said Bogusz.
“That wasn’t just replaced. We have seen WestJet increase capacity.”
Bogusz said Air Canada cancelling its flights was unhappy news, but it's good for Regina with WestJet stepping in.
“As much as we are unhappy about the Air Canada news,” said Bogusz, “having WestJet step in with this type of additional capacity is a great thing for our city.”
Bogusz said it will help international visitors come to Regina as the Calgary Airport is WestJet’s global hub.
“This is important for those of us in the visitor economy. We need connection to major hubs,” said Bogusz.
WestJet will add the flights starting in February and should be able to have the two extra flights a day by March.
The two additional flights are approximately 5,000 extra seats per month.
Bogusz said the RAA is still in discussions to bring “ultra low-cost carriers” to the airport.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
