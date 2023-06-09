Swoop, a low-cost airline, will close down later this year and merge its operations with WestJet, according to a Friday announcement.
According to the Calgary-based airline, the merger with WestJet's operations is set to be completed by October 28. During that time, Swoop will continue to operate its existing network. Once the merger is finalized, the employees of Swoop will transition to WestJet.
“The WestJet Group is confident in the outcome of this negotiated decision and the path forward to integrate Swoop into WestJet’s operations,” said WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech in a news release.
“This integration will enhance our ability to serve a broader spectrum of guests. Instead of only 16 aircraft serving the ultra-low-cost market, each aircraft, in our 180-strong fleet, will offer ultra-affordable travel options through to a premium inflight experience.”
As of Friday, it is uncertain whether WestJet will continue serving the same markets and routes as Swoop or if they will replace Swoop's services with WestJet flights.
WestJet made this decision public while announcing the ratification of the second collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association.
WestJet stated the merger was included in the negotiated collective agreement. This agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, and will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2026.
Both sides were close to a potential strike that could have had severe consequences in May. However, they reached a last-minute agreement to avoid going on strike.
This agreement is expected to pressure Air Canada, as its pilots urged the company to address the wage disparity with higher-paid pilots in the United States.
Pilots across North America are seeking increased salaries and improved scheduling following significant gains made by US pilots in a recent deal with Delta Air Lines. The Delta agreement resulted in a 34% pay increase over four years.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Good for Westjet, smart business people. I remember during the plandemic they kicked a family off a flight because their two year old would not keep a mask on. When they apologize to everyone their plandemic policies effected and make things right then and only then will I consider using them again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.