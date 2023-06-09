Swoop airlines
Swoop, a low-cost airline, will close down later this year and merge its operations with WestJet, according to a Friday announcement.

According to the Calgary-based airline, the merger with WestJet's operations is set to be completed by October 28. During that time, Swoop will continue to operate its existing network. Once the merger is finalized, the employees of Swoop will transition to WestJet.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Good for Westjet, smart business people. I remember during the plandemic they kicked a family off a flight because their two year old would not keep a mask on. When they apologize to everyone their plandemic policies effected and make things right then and only then will I consider using them again.

