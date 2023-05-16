WestJet flights

 

A labour dispute between WestJet Airlines and its pilots' union may cause problems for travellers during the upcoming May long weekend.

The union stated 1,850 pilots might stop working Friday morning due to ongoing negotiations for a new collective agreement.

