WestJet announced it will operate a reduced schedule and offer “flexible” options for flight changes and cancellations.
On Friday, the airline initially scheduled 540 flights, with another 457 for Saturday, according to Cirium data.
According to a statement from the pilot's union, the potential job action on Friday “could include grounding all aircraft and effectively shutting down operations.”
The union demands better pay and is advocating for Swoop pilots, WestJet's discount airline, to receive the same pay as the WestJet crews.
The union claimed 240 pilots left WestJet last year to pursue better job opportunities elsewhere, including in the United States.
“After nine months of negotiating, management still fails to understand today’s labour market conditions, leading to a mass exodus of our pilots in search of better work opportunities, and more will follow if this agreement does not meet our pilots’ needs,” said Bernard Lewall, head of WestJet’s pilots’ union.
“Without the economic and job security improvements our pilots require, WestJet will be parking planes, as they will not have enough pilots to operate them or accomplish its own growth strategy.”
WestJet released a statement expressing regret for the lockout notice, but said it needs to minimize the risk of stranding passengers, crews, and planes.
“Our commitment and priority remains at the bargaining table, where we will continue to work around the clock to come to a reasonable agreement as soon as possible, in an effort to prevent labour action,” Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group’s CEO, said in a statement.
WestJet responded to the union's demands for pay comparable to their US counterparts, stating it “is not reasonable and is impeding the WestJet Group’s ability to reach an agreement in advance of the upcoming long weekend.”
WestJet currently holds about 31% of the Canadian market.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
