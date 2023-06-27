Even as Canada struggles to build its first liquified natural gas (LNG) export terminal, the US approved another five-billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of capacity, solidifying its hold on the global market as it signs new supply deals on an almost daily basis.
On Tuesday, Houston-based Cheniere signed a 20-year deal with China’s ENN Natural Gas Co. to supply about 50 billion cubic feet of gas through its Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana. It comes on top of a separate 15-year deal with Norwegian state oil company Equinor for another 85 bcf, bringing the nameplate capacity of its facilities to a whopping 1 trillion cubic feet per year.
Also, last week Germany’s state-owned Securing Energy For Europe (SEFE), signed a 20-year deal with Arlington-based Venture Global LNG to supply about 100 bcf year through its own terminal on Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana.
Berlin-based SEFE was previously owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom before the German government nationalized it in November of last year and gave it a mandate to secure long-term gas supplies in the wake of the invasion of the Ukraine.
“SEFE is playing a leading role in ensuring security of energy supply for not only Germany, but the rest of the European gas market. Germany has acted decisively to diversify its energy portfolio, and LNG will be a vital part of that mix as it seeks to strengthen its energy security while at the same time advancing environmental progress,” Venture CEO Mike Sabel said on conclusion of the deal.
Last August Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the prospect of LNG exports to Germany “doable” notwithstanding Canada presently doesn’t have any operating infrastructure.
With the latest approvals, Canada’s southern neighbour will bring its total LNG export capacity to around 18 bcf per day — roughly equal to Canada’s entire production — by the end of this year. By then it will have a stranglehold on about a quarter of the global LNG market.
In fact, Canadian gas producers such as Tourmaline Oil and ARC Resources, frustrated by the slow pace of LNG development in this country, have signed their own deals with US exporters to get their product through the Gulf.
It comes even as Canada’s roadmap to net-zero envisions a 60% cut in natural gas output, as per the Canadian Energy Regulator, ostensibly to reduce emissions. This even though countries like Germany are counting on LNG imports to increase its energy security and reduce its own environmental footprint.
By contrast, Canada’s one and only export terminal — the LNG Canada facility at Kitimat — will have a nameplate capacity of 2.1 bcf per day when it comes into service in 2025. The $40 billion project is a joint venture between Shell (40%), Petronas (25%), Petro-China (15%), Mitsubishi (15%) and Korea Gas Corp. (5%).
Shell in particular is doubling down on natural gas, its new CEO told investors this month above protestations from activist investors. The Church of England was so indignant it dumped all its holdings in the UK-based supermajor in Jesus’ name.
“Liquefied natural gas will play an even bigger role in the energy system of the future than it plays today,” Shell’s Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan told investors following his elevation to the top job in January.
“LNG can be easily transported to places where it is needed most. And what’s more, on average, natural gas emits about 50% less carbon emissions than coal when used to produce electricity.”
(1) comment
Zoolanders approach to governance has been, and continues to be intrusive, not business friendly and taxation centric. As a country we are declining economically, reputationally and are accelerating on the corruption scale internationally. Meanwhile, the rest of the world powers onwards and upwards creating wealth and jobs at Canada's expense because of the "Fool of a Took" that Eastern Canada supports. Disaster.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.