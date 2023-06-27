LNG tanker

Canada is lagging behind the US Gulf Coast for LNG exports says Enbridge CEO

 joachim kohler Wiki Commons

Even as Canada struggles to build its first liquified natural gas (LNG) export terminal, the US approved another five-billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of capacity, solidifying its hold on the global market as it signs new supply deals on an almost daily basis.

On Tuesday, Houston-based Cheniere signed a 20-year deal with China’s ENN Natural Gas Co. to supply about 50 billion cubic feet of gas through its Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana. It comes on top of a separate 15-year deal with Norwegian state oil company Equinor for another 85 bcf, bringing the nameplate capacity of its facilities to a whopping 1 trillion cubic feet per year.

guest356
guest356

Zoolanders approach to governance has been, and continues to be intrusive, not business friendly and taxation centric. As a country we are declining economically, reputationally and are accelerating on the corruption scale internationally. Meanwhile, the rest of the world powers onwards and upwards creating wealth and jobs at Canada's expense because of the "Fool of a Took" that Eastern Canada supports. Disaster.

