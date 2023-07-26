Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
A labour dispute at the sprawling LNG Canada site near Kitimat has been resolved, averting a potentially crippling strike that could have stopped work on the country’s first LNG project.
Ironically it wasn’t construction trades clamouring for better working conditions, but 450 hospitality workers at the Cedar Valley Lodge that houses up to 5,000 onsite workers.
It’s by far the only facility capable of accommodating that many people. Had it closed, construction on the $40 billion project, which is 85% complete, would have come to a screeching halt.
Workers had previously voted 97% in favour of strike action on July 7, over concerns with the rising cost of living in British Columbia.
Union officials said hospitality workers were previously the lowest paid workers at the LNG Canada construction site.
Under the new agreement workers have won increases in vacation pay, significant medical benefit improvements, and established a retirement plan as well as workload protections for kitchen, janitor, and housekeeping positions.
Most lodge staff will receive a 30-40% increase in compensation over the one-year contract. Lodge workers will receive immediate wage increases of $5 per hour, with maintenance staff at the property receiving an immediate 10% pay increase.
Lodge staff have also won an unprecedented remote hospitality worker premium. The new contract was reached following mediation with the employer at the BC Labour Board.
The new deal was ratified after 100% of the membership voted in favour of the new deal on July 22.
“We at Cedar Valley Lodge have been fighting for three long years to be treated fairly. With this amazing contract I feel we have finally won respect, and something that represents us as industry professionals,” said Larry Samaroo, a second cook who has worked at the lodge for three years.
