Liquified natural gas

LNG Canada has averted at strike at the $40 billion work site.

 By Dave Naylor

A labour dispute at the sprawling LNG Canada site near Kitimat has been resolved, averting a potentially crippling strike that could have stopped work on the country’s first LNG project.

Ironically it wasn’t construction trades clamouring for better working conditions, but 450 hospitality workers at the Cedar Valley Lodge that houses up to 5,000 onsite workers.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

