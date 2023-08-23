Hywind Tampen wind farm

Hywind Tampen wind farm Is used to generate oil production.

 Ole Jorgen Bratland/Equinor

The world’s largest offshore wind farm was officially opened Wednesday, but not where one would think. Or why.

Norway’s state oil company, Equinor toasted — and boasted —its 88 megawatt (mW) Hywind Tampen project as “the world’s first floating wind farm built specifically to power offshore oil and gas installations.”

Norway Crown Prince Haakon Magnusof opens offshore wind farm.

Norway Crown Prince Haakon Magnusof opens offshore wind farm.
Norway wind farm

Norway wind farm Hywind Tampen.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.