Yukon bucks up $30 million for four ‘cold weather’ wind turbines

The Yukon government is touting a major “milestone” in its net-zero efforts with the commissioning of its latest government-funded wind project near Whitehorse.In a news release, the territorial government touted the commissioning of its Haeckel Hill wind project. At four megawatts, the expansive project will power up to 650 homes a year with so-called ‘clean’ electricity or the equivalent of 40 million litres of diesel fuel — which is commonly used to generate power North of 60.The kicker? The total cost to complete the project was $29.8 million for four ‘cold temperature’ turbines — or a little more than $7 million apiece. .The government of Canada kicked in $13 million through its Arctic Energy Fund; another $5 million came from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor); $10 million from the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program; while the Eagle Hill Limited Partnership — a consortium of First Nations — contributed $2 million of ‘in kind’ work.It’s the first 100% indigenous-owned wind project in northern Canada.“With the completion of the four megawatt Haeckel Hill Wind Project, we celebrate a significant achievement that will help power the Yukon with clean electricity. The Project is a model of how First Nations, federal, and territorial governments can work together to diversify and expand the sources of the clean energy our territory needs to grow,” said Yukon Development Corporation Minister John Streicker.“We extend our sincere congratulations to Kwanlin Dün First Nation for this monumental contribution to a more sustainable future.”.The government said the project uses “innovative” cold-climate technology to boost winter power production. The turbines themselves are 46 metres tall — compared to 37 metres for a typical unit — or the equivalent of a 15 storey building. The blades themselves are 30% larger “to harness more energy with each rotation.”The generators produce about 40% more power than conventional turbines, rated at 1,000 kilowatts compared to 600 for conventional wind mills.In all, the government said the project puts its 40,000 residents firmly at the forefront of Arctic energy innovation. About 75% of those live in Whitehorse.“This will expand the Yukon’s role in cold-climate renewable energy research and resiliency,” it said.According to Natural Resources Canada, wind turbines in colder climates must be able to withstand icing with special heating mechanisms and water resistant coatings on the gearbox, yaw and pitch motors. Ice also accumulates on the blade edges.Windmills in extreme locations can produce as much as 16% less power, which amounted to about $113 million in lost annual revenues as of 2016.