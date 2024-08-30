WATCH: Accused Gaudreau killer distraught at being held in jail over holiday weekend

The alleged drunk driver who killed Calgary Flames superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, on Thursday night is reportedly distraught at being held behind bars over the Labour Day long weekend.Sean Higgins, 43, was arraigned on two counts of second degree vehicle manslaughter in Salem Countyy, NJ, court on Friday and appeared via video link.Upon being informed he would be held without bail pending a hearing next week, Higgins let out an audible sigh.“So…I’m here until Thursday?” Higgins asked the judge at one point during the proceedings..According to New Jersey state law the usual 72-hour holding period was extended due to the Labour Holiday, which is also marked in the US.The Gaudreau brothers were set to be groomsmen in the Friday afternoon wedding of the sister, Katie. However, The 1:45 p.m. ceremony at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Gloucester City near Philadelphia was cancelled in light of the tragedy, a source with the church told TMZ..The brothers were biking on County Route 551 near their hometown of Oldmans Township in New Jersey around 8 p.m when Higgins struck them from behind with his black Jeep Grand Cherokee, the New Jersey State Police said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.