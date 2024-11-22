THOMAS: Cllr. Walcott’s budget amendment reeks of defunding the police

On Tuesday, during Calgary City council budget deliberations, Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld and Calgary Police Commission member Shawn Corbett sought funds for a new ‘firearms range,’ which is actually more of a police officer training facility. They weren’t asking for a boost in funding for this year, but money for the facility in the coming years. The new facility, which would replace the current aging facility, which is creating health concerns for CPS members because of high levels of lead and a bottle neck in training, is calculated to cost $23 million, $13 million more than what was originally budgeted. Neufeld and Corbett suggested a number of potential funding sources, including unallocated money from the community safety investment framework (CSIF,) city capital funding, Calgary Police Service (CPS) red light cameras capital reserve and CPS 2024 residual contributed surplus. CSIF is a fund that supports community groups responding to mental health and addiction issues. Calgary’s rapid growth in the last two years has exacerbated problems such as homeless and drug dealing and addiction the police face every day with little relief in sight. The city’s population is forecast to grow by up to 40,000 in the next two years. A new facility is about more than firearms, said Neufeld. “At the end of the day, this isn’t about training versus the community,” he said. “It’s not an option about not to train our officers to be able to deliver the services that Calgarians require.” On Thursday, Cllr. Courtney Walcott put forward an amendment for council’s vote that addressed the funding ask from Neufeld and Corbett. The motion was in two parts: A: Reduce the 2025 and 2026 base expenditures and net budget for the Calgary Police Service by $4,000,000 representative of the operating variance, as identified by Calgary Police Commission in Attachment 3 of Report C2024-0859 from September 16th, 2024 for the Community Safety Investment Framework, and increase the 2025 and 2026 base expenditures and net budget for the Community Strategies service by $4,000,000, to support the Community Safety Investment Framework, an oversubscribed program that receives $39,000,000 in requests with only $8,000,000 to distribute; and B: To revise the proposal of Calgary Police Commission, found in Distribution 2 of Report C2024-1097, and replace $9,500,000 in funding from the Community Safety Investment Framework for the Firearms Range identified on page 8 of Distribution 2 with $9,500,000 from the Fiscal Stability Reserve and approve the adjustments on pages 7 through 10 of Distribution 2. Part A of Walcott’s motion clearly was a move to defund the police, due to the $4,000,000 budget reduction, said a number of councillors. Cllr. Terry Wong said, “Taking $4 million away from the police is just finding a way to reduce their budget.” Cllr. Sonya Sharp said, “We need to be sure our officers are properly trained and equipped to do their jobs (but) this is just a way, again, to defund the police.” Cllr. Dan McLean said, "In a budget where spending is increasing by $600 million, I was shocked and appalled that there was an effort to defund the police. This was insulting to the good work of the Calgary police who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe." Cllr. Sean Chu said, “If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, it’s a duck and to apply this to this amendment, it is nothing but an attempt to defund the police, 100% a motion to defund the police.” However, Mayor Jyoti Gondek, seeming to be annoyed, said it was not a move to defund the police and called for a vote. The motion was defeated by a vote of 8 to 7, with Cllrs. Peter Demong, Mclean, Jennifer Wyness, Wong, Chu, Raj Dhaliwal, Sonya Sharp and Andre Chabot voting against. In favour were Cllrs. Gian-Carlo Carra, Walcott, Richard Pootmans, Evan Spencer, Kourtney Penner, Jasmine Mian and Mayor Gondek. "As a former member of the Calgary Police Service, I was very upset that Mayor Gondek once again voted to defund the police,” said Chu. “We should be backing the police and thankfully common sense prevailed and this crazy budget amendment was defeated in council." At the end of the session, council approved a plan to use $9.5 million from the city’s reserves to fund the new training facility. Perhaps trying to add some levity (or maybe not) Cllr. Spencer added his thought that city administration can spend money better than the Calgary Police Service.