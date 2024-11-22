Calgary

THOMAS: Cllr. Walcott’s budget amendment reeks of defunding the police

New officer training facility a problem for almost half of this council
Courtney Walcott
Courtney WalcottCourtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary City Council
Calgary city council budget deliberations

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news