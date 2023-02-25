Compare

Compare

 Photo courtesy Compare the Market

If the world were your oyster, Canada is not the first, second, or third place you would start a business.

Compare the Market, an Australian business insurance company, crunched the numbers across several data metrics collected by the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) to see which country could be ripe with opportunity for the savvy entrepreneur. These metrics include the number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as a percentage of all businesses, the number of active, medium, and high growth enterprises, the number of enterprise bankruptcies, the GDP per hour worked, the national GDP, and the self-employment rate.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.