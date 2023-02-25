If the world were your oyster, Canada is not the first, second, or third place you would start a business.
Compare the Market, an Australian business insurance company, crunched the numbers across several data metrics collected by the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) to see which country could be ripe with opportunity for the savvy entrepreneur. These metrics include the number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as a percentage of all businesses, the number of active, medium, and high growth enterprises, the number of enterprise bankruptcies, the GDP per hour worked, the national GDP, and the self-employment rate.
Canada's rank of 24th tied with New Zealand. The percentage of Canadian businesses that were SMEs ranked worst at 63.73%, though stats for the United States weren’t available. The self-employment rate was 7.69%, which was better than the 6.32% in the U.S. Canada had 48,970 active businesses. The average GDP per hour worked was USD $53.63, and annual GDP per capita was $51,021.60.
Greece was tops for SME percentage at 99.75% and self-employment at 31.83%. Ireland ranked first in GDP per hour worked at USD $128.21 and annual GDP per capita at $107,862.40
The top index score was Italy’s at 7.77, trailed by the Netherlands and Turkey. Canada's score was 3.83, while Latvia and Costa Rica were tied for 31nd place at 2.88.
The World Economic Forum named Canada the 14th best place in world for entrepreneurs using a different set of metrics. The WEF named United Arab Emirates first with a 6.8 score, trailed by the Netherlands and Finland, with Canada's score at 5.1.
Other analyses suggested a sliding economic position for Canada compared to other countries. The Fraser Institute ranked in Canada 14th place for economic freedom in 2020, down from 6th in 2014.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.