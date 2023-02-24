On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will send an additional four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support Ukraine's armed forces, bringing the country's total tank contribution up to eight.
Canada will also donate an armoured recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Additionally, Canada will impose additional sanctions on 129 individuals and 63 entities that are complicit in Russia's war with Ukraine, including members of the Russian Parliament, ministers and their families.
"Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression. He underestimated Ukrainians, and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world," Trudeau said during a press conference on Friday.
"He wanted to threaten and weaken NATO and democracies around the world. But today, we are stronger and more unified than ever."
Trudeau called Russian president Vladimir Putin "cowardly and weak," for his "willingness to inflict terrible violence on innocent people may seem to have no limits."
"But what is truly without limits is the courage and resolve of those who fight every day for their freedom. The everyday Ukrainian citizens who join the armed forces, the children who had to be brave and say goodbye to a parent or grandparent so they can be safer here in Canada.
"The soldiers, nurses, doctors, postal workers and so many more have stayed in Ukraine and continue to serve the place that they call home and preserve the Ukraine they are fighting for."
Since the war began, Canada provided more than $5 billion in aid and military equipment to Ukraine
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
Imagine the sigh of relief Canada and Canadians would feel if suddenly Trudeau was dead?
