On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will send an additional four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support Ukraine's armed forces, bringing the country's total tank contribution up to eight.

Canada will also donate an armoured recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Additionally, Canada will impose additional sanctions on 129 individuals and 63 entities that are complicit in Russia's war with Ukraine, including members of the Russian Parliament, ministers and their families.

