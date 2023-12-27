AI determines what various historic war leaders look like

The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to create images of certain historic military figures. These images were created out of entertainment and curiosity. The following images reflect the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should not be treated as the proper images of people. .Genghis Khan Former Mongolian military leader Genghis Khan initiated wars throughout the 12th and 13th centuries and led to Mongolia's consolidation. .Alexander the Great Former Macedonian king Alexander the Great overthrew the Persian Empire, carried Macedonian arms to India, and laid the foundations for Macedonia becoming a country. .Julius Caesar Former Roman general Julius Caesar initiated military campaigns in the Gallic Wars and built up the Roman Empire. .Erik the Red Former Scandinavian explorer Erik the Red led the military campaign to establish the first settlement in Greenland. .William the ConquerorFormer British king William the Conqueror was the first Norman king of England, having led an army to force out Anglo-Saxon forces from power. .Napolean Bonaparte Former French military leader Napolean Bonaparte led France to many victories in the 18th and 19th centuries, having conquered large swaths of Europe. .Frederick the GreatFormer Prussian king Frederick the Great ruled from 1740 to 1786 and expanded Prussia's territory through military victories. .Attila the Hun Former Hun Empire leader Attila the Hun led conquests that contributed to the fall of the Roman Empire. .Joan of Arc French saint Joan of Arc is honoured as the defender of France for her role in the siege of Orleans and her insistence on the coronation of former French king Charles VII during the One Hundred Years War..Sun TzuFormer Chinese military leader Sun Tzu led soldiers in Wu during major conflicts in China's history. The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to develop images of certain Canadian politicians on November 11.READ MORE: AI determines what various Canadian politicians look likeWhile Canva Magic Media made most of the images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not produce one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as it would violate its policies.The images indicated the biases and stereotypes with AI models and were not meant to be treated as the proper images of people.