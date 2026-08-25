Airport worker dies after being struck by aircraft at Montréal-Trudeau

CALGARY — An investigation is underway following a fatal workplace accident Monday evening at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), where an airport employee was struck by an aircraft preparing for departure and later died from injuries.Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) confirmed Tuesday morning that the employee, who worked for airport services company Samsic, died following an accident that occurred while the worker was carrying out their duties. The accident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, as a French bee Airbus A350 was preparing to depart Montréal for Paris-Orly.According to Canadian and international aviation reports, the aircraft was undergoing a pushback operation when the worker, described in reports as a ground worker or marshaller, was struck. The flight had been preparing to leave the gate when the incident occurred.The worker was initially transported to hospital and later died..PEOPLE reported that the worker was a marshaller and may have tripped before being struck while the aircraft was being pushed back, as well that witnesses described seeing the worker go beneath the aircraft, while airport officials implemented support measures for people affected by what they described as a ''traumatic event.''According to reports, the passengers and crew aboard the French bee aircraft were not injured.The Montréal police service responded to the scene, while the workplace-related investigation is being transferred to Quebec's Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST). The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has also confirmed it is aware of the occurrence.ADM said it deployed emergency measures following the accident and has provided support to employees and passengers who may have been affected..The airport authority has not released the identity of the deceased worker and said further information would not be provided ''out of respect for his family and loved ones.''The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not publicly determined exactly how the worker came into the aircraft's path or whether any workplace procedures or equipment played a role in the fatal accident.