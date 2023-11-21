Canadian

Bloc calls for abolition of Governor General's Office as expenses soar 11%

Mary Simon
Mary Simon Courtesy Radio-Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Mary Simon
Conservatives
Bloc Quebecois
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Canadian Government
Spending
House Of Commons Government Operations Committee
Rideau Hall
Kelly Block
Swearing-In Ceremony

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news