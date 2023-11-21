Bloc calls for abolition of Governor General's Office as expenses soar 11%

Financial statements from the secretary to Governor General Mary Simon said spending at Rideau Hall increased 11% last year, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “An honourary and colonialist position is costing a fortune to citizens struggling to make ends meet,” said the Bloc Quebecois in a report. “Therefore, the Bloc proposes addressing the root cause by making the following recommendation: That the federal government abolish the position of Governor General.”Statements tabled in the House of Commons indicated Rideau Hall expenses per year grew from $33.9 million to $37.6 million — an 11% gain. Costs included salaries, travel and employee benefits. This tabling came after an October 4 recommendation from the House of Commons Government Operations Committee that Simon cut spending. The Commons Government Operations Committee demanded Rideau Hall “publish an annual report on its activities on its website including its financial statements with itemized trip expenses.”It said Simon must economize by reducing the size of her delegations, flying by commercial aircraft instead of government jets, limiting menu choices on catering, abolishing the use of silverware and sticking to strict budgets on trip. The Conservatives noted in a report Rideau Hall spending included egregious costs such as $71,000 for limousine rides in Iceland and “hundreds of dollars spent on limes and lemons to be used as garnishes for drinks.”“This type of lavish spending erodes the trust of Canadians in the Office of the Governor General,” said the Conservatives. “We are in dire need of more transparency and better stewardship of taxpayers’ money.”The Commons Government Operations Committee rejected a Conservative motion to cut Simon’s budget by $136,986 in 2022 — the equivalent to her charges for a new wardrobe, including silk jackets and $380 shoes. “Irresponsible spending by the Office of the Governor General has caused outrage,” said Conservative MP Kelly Block (Carleton Trail-Eagle Creek, SK). “That’s our job — to hold department’s accountable — and this is one way we can do it.”Simon’s swearing-in ceremony cost Canadians more per attendee than the one for former governor general Julie Payette, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) in 2022. READ MORE: Swearing-in event for new Canadian governor general cost more than $171,800“At first glance, it looks like Simon’s swearing-in ceremony is saving taxpayers’ money, but once you look closer, you find Simon spent thousands of dollars more per guest than Payette did,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “Despite the event taking place during the pandemic, Simon still managed to rack up a six-figure tab that cost thousands of dollars per guest.”