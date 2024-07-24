BREAKING: Bank of Canada reduces overnight rate by .25%

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate by .25% on Wednesday, the second reduction in a row, taking it the rate to 4.5%."With broad price pressures continuing to ease and inflation expected to move closer to 2%, Governing Council decided to reduce the policy interest rate by a further 25 basis points," said the bank in a statement.In the statement, the bank added "economic growth likely picked up to about 1.5% through the first half of this year. However, with robust population growth of about 3%, the economy’s potential output is still growing faster than GDP, which means excess supply has increased.""CPI inflation moderated to 2.7% in June after increasing in May. Broad inflationary pressures are easing," read the statement. "The bank’s preferred measures of core inflation have been below 3% for several months and the breadth of price increases across components of the CPI is now near its historical norm." more to come