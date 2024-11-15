Canada Post strike halts mail service ahead of busy holiday season

Mail delivery ground to a stop across Canada early Friday morning as 55,000 postal workers walked off the job following failed contract negotiations with Canada Post.The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) launched the nationwide strike after nearly a year of unsuccessful bargaining over wages, working conditions, and other issues."We still believe we can achieve negotiated collective agreements, but Canada Post must be willing to resolve our new and outstanding issues," CUPW said in a statement. The union issued its mandatory 72-hour strike notice earlier this week..Postal workers give 72-hour strike notice, right before holiday season.Canada Post confirmed service disruptions Friday morning, announcing that mail and parcels would not be delivered during the strike. Some post offices will close and the Crown corporation warned that its national network would be affected even after workers returned.In response to the labour dispute, federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon appointed a special mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services to assist negotiations."Our top federal mediators have been working with the parties tirelessly, and we are now sending additional resources to the bargaining table," MacKinnon posted on Twitter/X. "We are making sure that these two groups have everything they need to reach a deal.".While Canada Post issued a lockout notice after receiving the strike notice, the corporation had stated it did not intend to lock out workers.Customers should expect delivery delays to continue until the dispute is resolved.