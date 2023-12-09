Canadian accountants applaud CRA waiving tax penalties

The CRA has announced there will be no penalties for those who file a return for a bare trust after the deadline for the 2023 tax year, in response to concerns voiced by Chartered Professional Accountants(CPA) of Canada.A bare trust means a trust where the trustee has legal ownership of the property but has no other duties, obligations and responsibilities with respect to the property as trustee other than to transfer, under the absolute control and instructions of the beneficiary, the title to the property.Changes announced earlier this year swept more tax filers into the definition of bare trusts, including ones who held property in a nominee corporation, property in which someone is on title for the purpose of estate planning and in-trust-for accounts.The failure to submit a proper filing would have caused a penalty of $25 for each day late, with a minimum penalty of $100 and a maximum of $2,500.A false statement or omission in the return prompts a penalty of 5% of the maximum value of property held by the trust during the relevant year, with a minimum penalty of $2,500, in the following situations:Failure to file a return knowingly or due to gross negligence;Makes a false statement or omission knowingly or due to gross negligence; or,Failure to respond to a CRA demand to file.CPA Canada was vocal with concerns many innocent Canadians could be caught up in the apparently well-intentioned, but broad-based new rules. They are part of new beneficial ownership reporting stipulations, designed to ensure bare trust legal arrangements are sufficiently transparent.“A bare trust can exist in a wide range of situations and many Canadians who are parties to a bare trust are likely unaware,” says John Oakey, vice-president, tax at CPA Canada. “This announcement will give the CRA more time to better understand the scope of bare trusts and the frequency with which ordinary Canadians are parties to these arrangements without realizing that they are bare trusts.”CPA Canada told CRA the filing requirement is too wide-sweeping and needs refinement and said it was "heartened" by the recent announcement. CPA Canada asked CRA to give filers plenty of notice about the decision to waive penalties. The organization, which has 210,000 members, said it was "encouraged by these developments that help contribute to a fairer and more equitable tax system." They also pledged to "continue to advocate for changes brought to our attention by members and our provincial, territorial and Bermudian partners."