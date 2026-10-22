Carney, Erdoğan strike defence and energy partnership in Ankara

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a new strategic partnership Thursday, opening the door to closer defence cooperation, Canadian energy exports and a potential free trade agreement.Speaking alongside Erdoğan in Ankara, Carney said Canada was looking for reliable international partners as it works to expand trade beyond the United States.“Canada is on its way to becoming an energy superpower. Turkey’s economy is growing rapidly and needs a secure and reliable energy supply,” Carney said.“We have much to offer: from LNG and civilian nuclear technology to clean energy and the critical minerals that will be at the heart of tomorrow’s economy.”The agreement establishes a three-year action plan covering trade, energy, defence and diplomatic relations.Carney said Canada is interested in supplying Turkey with liquefied natural gas, CANDU nuclear technology and critical minerals, while expanding cooperation between the two countries' defence industries.He welcomed a recent defence partnership that will “connect Canadian and Turkish companies to work together, creating good jobs at home, export opportunities abroad and a stronger NATO alliance.”The two NATO allies also agreed to pursue closer cooperation in aerospace, artificial intelligence and military production.Export Development Canada will sign an agreement with Turkey's export credit agency to support joint business ventures, particularly in energy, mining, infrastructure and transportation.The leaders said negotiations toward a free trade agreement will begin next month. An expanded air transport agreement would also increase permitted weekly passenger flights between the countries from 12 to 21..Erdoğan described the visit as a turning point after years of strained relations.“We had some kind of disconnect for a period but today we put an end to it,” he said.Canada restricted military exports to Turkey following concerns about Canadian technology being used in armed drones during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.The two countries traded approximately $4.3 billion in goods in 2025, including $3.2 billion in Turkish exports to Canada. Erdoğan said he hopes to increase bilateral trade to $10 billion.Carney's visit also comes amid criticism of Erdoğan's human rights record. Freedom House classifies Turkey as “not free,” citing restrictions on political opposition, civil liberties and independent media.Despite those concerns, the joint statement described Canada and Turkey as NATO allies bound by shared commitments to democracy, human rights and the rule of law.The leaders also agreed to establish an annual strategic dialogue and expand consultations on regional security, including Ukraine, Gaza and the South Caucasus.Carney is the first Canadian prime minister to make a dedicated bilateral visit to Turkey. Erdoğan accepted an invitation to visit Canada at a later date.Carney will visit Istanbul in the evening, and will hold a brief media availability there on Friday morning local time.