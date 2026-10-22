Canadian

Carney, Erdoğan strike defence and energy partnership in Ankara

Mark Carney and Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mark Carney and Recep Tayyip ErdoganCPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
International Trade
Turkey
Trade
Mark Carney
Foreign Policy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Canpoli
Erdogan
mou
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news