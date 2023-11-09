CBC requests Jewish writer contribute anti-Israel op-ed

CBC rejected an op-ed pitch from a Jew about his experiences living in Canada. “Here are the two types of Jewish writers that CBC is looking for right now,” tweeted Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay on Wednesday..A CBC employee said he had been discussing with his team and would “like to find pitches that are a bit more directly connected to the situation in the Middle East.” “Specifically, I’d like to hear from someone who wants a ceasefire/is finding it hard to be pro-Israel right now OR someone who supports the war despite the high cost of civilian life — and how their personal lived experiences inform those views,” said the employee. “Please let me know if you might want to write something along those lines, and if so, what would be your take.” CBC executive George Achi directed the organization’s journalists to not refer to Hamas as terrorists and cautioned them to not say Israel ended its occupation of Gaza in 2005 after it pulled out on October 8. READ MORE: CBC urges journalists to not call Hamas terrorists“That CBC prefers to sanitize and whitewash Palestinian terrorism into broad and utterly meaningless terms like ‘militants’ and ‘fighters’ is not surprising, but appalling to see, nonetheless,” said HonestReporting Canada. “As a result, CBC readers, listeners and viewers will continue to be misled as a result of this CBC directive.”CBC could not be reached for comment in time for publication.