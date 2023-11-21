Federal economic update inspires mixed reviews

Ottawa’s Fall Economic Statement (FES) inspired mixed reactions from economists and accountants Tuesday.The Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) said the Trudeau government missed an opportunity to help the Bank of Canada fight inflation.“With the Bank of Canada asking it for help to tame inflation, the Trudeau government is adding fuel to the fire,” says Gabriel Giguère, public policy analyst at the MEI. “Ultimately, Canadians are seeing the effects in the high prices they’re paying at the grocery store and in their rapidly rising mortgage payments.”In October, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem asked the various levels of government to reduce spending growth in order to help in the fight against inflation.Government spending in recent years is directly responsible for a two-percentage-point increase in interest rates according to a Scotiabank report released on Friday. The federal government alone is responsible for 1.1 percentage points of this increase.The update does not contain a plan for returning to budgetary balance. It instead proposes a $35.9 billion increase in the cumulative deficit by 2027/28, compared to what had been announced in the budget this past March.The Trudeau government now expects interest payments on its debt to total $46.5 billion this year, representing an increase of $2.6 billion compared to last March’s projections.“Besides inflation, there is the issue of interest rates that should encourage the Trudeau government to stop increasing its deficits,” explains Mr. Giguère. “After all, each dollar spent on interest payments is a dollar that is not put into healthcare, education or tax cuts.”The government expects to spend $58.4 billion on interest payments on its debt in 2027/2028, or $1,456 per Canadian.The federal debt will reach $1.2 trillion on March 31 2024, according to the Department of Finance’s projections.In addition, the MEI researcher criticizes the government’s decision to modify the tax treatment of the expenses of owners of short-term rental apartments.“It’s not as if we’re a handful of Airbnbs away from solving Canada’s housing shortage,” explains Mr. Giguère. “Any solution that does not involve a massive increase in the housing supply is unfortunately just a distraction.”The country would need 5.1 million housing units built by 2030 in order to return to 2004 price levels, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation estimates.The Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada were glad to see spending growth was minimal, but also bemoaned the lack of a plan to return to balanced budgets.“Canadians struggling with affordability might have been looking for more in this update. However, the reality is that higher federal spending could contribute to inflation. That is exactly what we are trying to fight with higher interest rates, leaving the government walking a very fine line,” said CPA Canada’s chief economist, David-Alexandre Brassard.The FES paved a longer road to bring inflation down to the 2% target than it had in the 2023 budget, as shelter inflation overtakes food inflation as a bigger hit on consumer finances.The government focused on measures aimed at housing shortage issues, including the most expensive item in the FES, the GST rental rebate. John Oakey, CPA Canada’s vice-president of tax, wanted more details for his organization's 210,000 members.“We are disappointed that the federal government did not provide the regulatory details needed by stakeholders to understand the parameters of this important enhancement to the GST rental rebate,” Oakey said.“We are hopeful that the regulatory details are not delayed in a similar way to other previously announced tax measures.”The FES also introduced a new tax instrument to “crack down on short-term rentals,” with a plan to deny the deduction of actual allowable expenses incurred for short-term rental properties for those with short-term rentals in regions where they are prohibited or not in compliance with specific government registrations.“We are concerned this measure could create inequities in the tax system with no clear sense that it will meaningfully improve Canada’s housing supply,” Oakey said.