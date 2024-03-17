Federal inspectors blame drinking on the job for Ontario train wreck

Federal inspectors recommended Railway Safety Act regulations ban workplace drinking after blaming an impaired traffic controller for a 2021 train wreck, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Results indicated the rail traffic controller was either drinking alcohol at the beginning of his shift or had significant alcohol intake the early morning or the night before work,” said the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) in a report. “The controller’s performance and level of attention were likely affected by the persistent effects of alcohol consumption.”The TSB went to the Federal Court of Canada to compel Canadian National Railway (CNR) to co-operate with its investigation in the case.TSB investigators found the controller at Prescott, ON, left open a hand-operated switch that sent a westbound train hurtling towards another freight. Three CNR workers were injured. The wreck shut down CNR’s main line between Montreal and Toronto.The unidentified Prescott controller failed a breathalyzer test at the time, with a blood alcohol level of up to 0.069%. Impairment under the Criminal Code of Canada is 0.08% — the equivalent of four drinks.“Currently, neither the Railway Safety Act nor its associated regulations prescribe a time period prohibiting the consumption of alcohol by railway employees before assuming duties,” said the TSB. By comparison, Canadian Aviation Regulations forbid air crews from drinking within 12 hours of reporting for duty.It acknowledged similar regulations should apply to railways. “These time prohibition periods allow for the elimination of alcohol and as such, they reduce the risk a person will assume safety critical duties while under the influence,” it said. Six weeks after the Prescott train wreck, it accused CNR of hampering its investigation. “Rather than seeking an order for imprisonment or a fine, the Board seeks an order requiring Canadian National to provide two Board investigators with access to the CN Rail Traffic Control Centre,” said TSB lawyers. The Prescott wreck was the fifth since 2018 where a CNR controller misdirected a locomotive onto a spur or branch line occupied by another freight.