Gobble, gobble, gulp, Christmas turkey tradition failing

Food researchers at Dalhousie University say cost and immigration are making turkey a less likely part of a Christmas meal than ever.The traditional Canadian holiday meal centres around turkey with side vegetables or meat pies, followed by a dessert of some kind. But researchers at Dalhousie’s Agri-food Lab say that tradition is slipping.“As the demographic makeup of Canada changes, so too does the Christmas table, with many choosing plant-based alternatives or creating a hybrid holiday with traditional meals from home countries,” the lab explains.“This year, indulging in holiday foods will be an expensive proposition. Since the advent of the pandemic, food price inflation has risen, on balance over 20%.”High-interest rates have put many families in a precarious position. Food bank usage is up 78.5% since 2019; one-third of those relying on food banks are children.According to Dalhousie, the traditional Christmas meal for a group of four to six people will cost consumers approximately $104.85 on average. Turkey costs are up 5%, potatoes are up 6.6%, and carrots are up 12.8%.“Yet when we look at the per unit costs of a full turkey dinner with gravy and rolls, fruitcake, and eggnog, we find that the cost per person is approximately $9.48. A reasonable price to overindulge with those you love,” the researchers state.Then again, there are less expensive options. And, given the circumstances, the researchers expect many Canadians will take them.“Because of high prices we expect to see many Canadians moving away from turkey and stuffing, choosing lower cost alternatives to share with family and friends. Ham, for example, will reduce the cost of the meal to roughly $7.79 on average,” the authors state.Researcher Janet Music says price is one factor leading to an evolving holiday meal.“Amidst the rising cost of holiday meals, with some creativity, Canadians are redefining traditions, prioritizing the joy of communal dining with loved ones over the specific dishes on the table,” Music said.Lab director Sylvain Charlebois agrees.“As Canadians face higher food prices this holiday season, many are exploring innovative ways to celebrate, emphasizing the spirit of togetherness and shared joy, regardless of the menu on the table,” he says.The findings weren’t entirely surprising. The lab’s 2023 Food Price Report predicted food costs for Canadians would rise $1,065 this year, led by rising costs for vegetables, dairy products and meat.“To say that it’s been a challenging year for Canadians at the grocery store would be an understatement,” Charlebois said.The report forecasted an average family of four, including a man (aged 31 to 50), woman (aged 31 to 50), boy (aged 14 to 18), and girl (aged 9 to13) would spend up to $16,288.41 per year on food this year.